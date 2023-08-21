Chris Dove shines as Staxton win Scarborough Evening League title play-off against Flixton

There was nothing to separate the rivals throughout the league campaign as they both finished level on points but an inspired knock by Chris Dove saw his team to their first title since 2017.

On a glorious afternoon at Seamer, Folkton & Flixton batted first and posted 125-7 from their 14 eight-ball overs.

Will Hutchinson led the way with 45, while Elliott Hatton added 24 and Harry Walmsley made 21.

Linden Gray was Staxton’s star performer, taking 3-29.

Staxton appeared in trouble at 36-4 with Connor Stephenson claiming 2-12, but Ryan Baldry was joined by Dove.

The pair added 51 for the fifth wicket before Baldry fell for 20.

Dove was in no mood to hang around and alongside Ryan Hargreaves, they seized control.

Dove hit a stunning 53 (six fours and four sixes) before being adjudged LBW to off spinner Walmsley, who had switched to around the wicket. Hargreaves remained calm and the tall all-rounder finished unbeaten on 39 alongside skipper Gray to steer his side to a five-wicket win.

Also on Sunday, Seamer & Irton B came out on top in a high scoring encounter over Wykeham to win the 2023 Lloyd Dowson Cup.

Wykeham won the toss and posted an impressive 149-8 from the allocated 14, eight ball overs.

Opener Charlie Revis shone with the bat, hitting 79 from just 43 balls, while there were good contributions from Will Ward and Will Taylor.

Seasoned campaigner Steve Winwood claimed 3-41 for Seamer and Connor Myerscough took 2-21.

Thomas Greenwood led the response with 58 (40 balls) before being run out, but Myerscough (25) kept the scoreboard up with the required rate.