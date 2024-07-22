Clarke Doughney and Gihan Koralage star in Scarborough CC’s quarter-final win

Centurion Clarke Doughney launches a six into the west stand.

Scarborough overwhelmed Yorkshire Premier League South outfit Appleby Frodingham at North Marine Road on Sunday to progress into the semi finals of the Yorkshire Leagues Knockout competition, winning by 118 runs.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clarke Doughney starred with the bat, as the left-hander hit a brilliant maiden century finishing with 111 from just 89 balls, writes Simon Dobson.

Harry Walmsley took his opportunity to open the batting making 60 from 89 balls and captain Ben Gill rapidly hit a crowd pleasing 53 not out from 32 balls as the side racked up an imposing 294-5 from 40 overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visitors were never in the hunt as Muhammad Ayub (2-42) struck with the new ball.

Muhammad Ayub struck early with the new ball. PHOTOS: SIMON DOBSON

Doughney also chipped in with a brace, but despite 59 from Josh Del Simone, Gihan Koralage finished off the innings with superb figures of 5-30, leaving Frodingham all out for 176.

To put in a performance the day after agonisingly losing by one run on Saturday to the hands of Sheriff Hutton Bridge shows the resolve of Gill’s men.

Bridge, who won the toss and elected to bat, had moved to 98-3 but a superb seven over Matty Turnbull spell turned the tables.

He claimed 3-21 as the visitors slipped to 169 all out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Skipper Ben Gill entertained with an inventive half century.

Redshaw, Koralage and Ayub all collected two wickets apiece and the attack was backed up by some excellent outfielding.

Rob Pinder opened up with 32 but at 109-7, Bridge were on top. Skipper Gill dug in and found excellent support from Gregory Fraser.

The young spinner made 33 as he and Gill took their side to the verge of a famous win, but ended up just short.

Scarborough seconds made the trip to table toppers Pickering but fell to six wicket defeat at their inform hosts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry Walmsley made a fine 60 against Appleby Frodingham.

Only David Snowball (26) and Alfie Wood, who made a determined 20, stood up to 4-51 from Max Harland.

The visitors could only muster 149-8, a total that was never enough on a good Pickering wicket as Joe Harland proved, hitting 65 from 58 balls as his side eased home in 35.1 overs.

Ben Squires was the best bowler, claiming 2-39 from 13 tidy overs.