Clarke Doughney stars as Scarborough Cricket Club lose final warm-up game at Driffield

New Scarborough CC skipper Ben Gill, left, with fellow newcomer Matty Turnbull.

Scarborough travelled to Driffield in a rearranged pre-season warm up on Sunday but fell short in a competitive pre-season warm up dominated by spin, writes Simon Dobson.

After skipper Ben Gill won the toss and elected to field, Corey Hart impressed with an opening spell 2-27 and a wicket for Alex Burton reduced the hosts to 42-3.

Following a brief recovery, left-arm spinner Doughney produced a false stroke from Sam Drury (24) as the visitors’ spin trio entered the fray.

Harrison Wood and Tristan Van Schalkwyk both claimed two wickets apiece but a crucial final wicket stand of 44 between Jack Oakley, who batted well for his unbeaten 55 (80 balls) and ex-Scarborough fast bowler Dan Robson moved the hosts to 147 all out from 40 overs.

Doughney, who has had an excellent pair of warm up games, was Scarborough's best bowler, taking a superb 3-21 from nine overs in a controlled spell.

Doughney also opened the batting and top scored with 25, but the home spin attack bowled well, reducing Scarborough to 54-5, Tinu Kundu taking 3-18 and Nick Hardgrave claiming 2-17.

Hayden Williamson added 16 and Gill 23 but Alec Drury (3-37) mopped up the tail as the visitors fell 31 runs adrift.