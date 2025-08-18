Cooke sparkles as YPLN Beckett Division 1 leaders Scalby earn crucial win at rivals Wykeham

Lee Elvidge took 2-60 as Flixton 2nds won by 37 runs at home to Staithes. Photo by Charlie Hopper

Lachlan Cooke took a superb 5-25 as Scalby boosted their push for the YPLN Beckett Division 1 title with a seven-wicket victory at home to title rivals Wykeham.

Peer Lisdba’s 60 in 59 balls – including three sixes and six fours – was the driving force behind Wykeham’s 180-9, Sam Owen adding 29.

Openers Gregor Fraser (53) and Jon Barton (38) paved the way for the leaders to win, Jeremy Hansen (40no) and Ben Luntley (24no) guiding the hosts to 182-3 in 38.5 overs.

Brompton won by 37 runs at Staxton, despite Linden Gray’s outstanding 6-28.

Kyle Outhart, pictured in batting action, bagged 3-23 as Sherburn defeated Ebberston. Photo by Simon Dobson

Opener Brooklyn Manyemba led the way with 69 and Ben Jarvis added 52 as the visitors were all out for 203 in 45 overs.

Aaron Fox then snapped up a brilliant 5-33 and Jim Boyes 4-26 as the hosts slumped to 109-8 despite David Morris’ 62, last-man Andy Holtby smashing a defiant 47 from 37 deliveries, including two sixes and five fours before they were finally all out for 166.

Flixton 2nds kept alive their slim chances of beating the drop with a 37-run win at home to Staithes.

Stu Stocks top-scored with an excellent 70 as the home side made 223-7, Nick Zakrzewski hitting 35no in 26 balls and Harry Edwards smashing 30no in only 14 balls – including two sixes and three fours – sharing a 63-run unbeaten eighth-wicket stand, R Lacey adding 27.

Josh Mainprize's 51no helped steer Bridlington 2nds to victory against Fylingdales. Photo by TCF Photography

Jeff Morrison’s magnificent 91 kept Staithes in contention but fine bowling from Tom Gormley (3-23) along with two wickets apiece for Edwards, Jack Stephenson and Lee Elvidge dismissed Staithes for 186.

Stuart Pickard took 4-30 and top-scored with 40no as Sherburn won by four wickets at home to Ebberston.

Kyle Outhart also bagged 3-23 as the visitors slumped to 23-5, only fine batting from Eddie Swiers (39) helping them to 116 all out, Jake Finnigan earlier striking 29.

Sherburn slipped to 77-6 until Pickard’s knock saw them home, Frankie Beal taking 3-36.

Simon Leeson took a marvellous 5-9 in 7.4 overs and top-scored with 56 for Bridlington 2nds in their eight-wicket win at home to fellow strugglers Fylingdales.

Steven Janney also scooped 3-34 as Dales slumped to 134 all out, Josh Parker hitting 30.

Leeson and fellow opener Josh Mainprize (51no) then guided Brid to victory.

Matthew Atkinson snapped up a stunning 6-26 and Edward Bradley 4-27 as Ganton boosted their Division 2 promotion bid with a 158-run win at promotion rivals Great Habton.

Philip Elliott struck 39no, Robbie Milner 38, Jack Heslehurst 34 and Will Megginson 32 as Ganton reached 225-8, then Habton slumped to 67 all out in reply thanks to fine bowling from Atkinson and Bradley.

Leaders Filey eased to a six-wicket success at struggling Settrington.

Ben Robson took an excellent 5-35 and Paul Wookey 3-27 as the hosts were all out for 131, skipper Ben Corner hitting a plucky 58 to give Setty a slight chance.

Nathan Robson’s 55no steered Filey to a victorious 135-4 with 10 overs to spare, Craig Sanderson adding 29.

Thornton Dale’s promotion chances were dented by a two-wicket loss at relegation-battling Sewerby.

Veteran Adie Turnbull top-scored with 65 as Dale made 186-7, skipper Daz Ellis adding 33 and Tim Hunt 27, Colin Ward taking 4-26.

Opener Steven Kitching smashed a spectacular 98 in just 69 deliveries – including four sixes and 13 fours – but the hosts slipped from 130-3 to 157-8 until J Denton (21no) and Glenn Wilkinson (13no) helped Sewerby edge to a winning 188-8 in 35.2 overs.

Scalby 2nds stayed in the promotion hunt with a 17-run triumph at home to struggling Seamer 2nds.

Openers James Ledden (53) and Chris Malthouse (39) led the way in Scalby’s 219-7, Matty Jones adding 35 and Daniel Gregory 26 as then hosts made 219-7.

Anthony Jenkinson hammered a brilliant 106no and Jamie Haxby 47, but the visitors slipped from 168-2 to 202-8, Adrian Hollingsworth bagging 3-28.

Corey Towell secured a magnificent 7-26 as Cayton cruised to a 10-wicket win at basement club Grosmont.

The hosts crumbled to 67 all out in 24.4 overs, Chris Mann chipping in with 2-7, veteran openers Paul Pennock (42no) and Lee Kerr (20no) wrapping up a swift victory with 69-0 in 14.2 overs,.

Flamborough triumphed by 21 runs at Cloughton.

Division 3 pacesetters Forge Valley stayed well clear at the top after a six-wicket success at home to Snainton.

Jed Marley took 3-21 and Charlie Baldwin 3-23 as Snainton slumped from 77-2 to 124 all out, Ben Norman top-scoring with 28.

Liam Calvert’s 44no, 28 from Dan Taylor and Marley’s 21 helped Valley to 126-4 in 33.1 overs.

Valley are now 23 points clear of second-placed Staithes 2nds after the latter lost by four wickets at home to third-placed Scarborough Hospital in a high-scoring contest, the victors now lying only a point behind Staithes 2nds.

Steven Sergeant blasted a brilliant 92, Lucas Theaker 57 and Paul Theaker 33 as the hosts reached a strong 260-4.

Shine Suja’s astounding 133 in just 91 balls, including five sixes and 17 fours, laid the groundwork for the visitors, the job finished off by Vitty Thomas’ 28no in just 12 balls, including five fours and a six.

Brompton 2nds won by three wickets at home to Scarborough RUFC.

Rob Hazledine top-scored with 43 as the visitors slipped from 72-3 to 101 all out as Steve Chapman took 4-11, and in reply Mark Kelly bagged 3-37 as Brompton edged to a winning 102-7 as Harry Pawson struck a crucial 23no after opener Jay Allison-Wilson had struck 25.

Jonty Megginson was the all-round star as Ebberston 2nds boosted their hopes of avoiding relegation with a five-wicket win at home to basement team Sherburn 2nds.

Matthew Lickes struck 63, Dean Foxton 52 and Connor Miles as Sherburn looked in good shape at 189-4, but they then slumped to 198 all out thanks to top bowling from Reece Milner (4-41) and Jonty Megginson (4-30).

Jonty Megginson then struck an impressive 61, skipper Sam Megginson 39no and James Wingrove 41 as Ebberston won with 199-5 in 36.4 overs.

Staxton 2nds dropped into the relegation zone after conceding their game at Glaisdale.

Division 4 leaders Scarborough 2nds triumphed by six wickets at Wykeham 3rds to maintain their 10-point lead over Bridlington 3rds, who have played a game more than the table-toppers.

Piet Rinke smashed 48no in 22 balls, including three sixes and six fours, and Oliver Raja earlier struck 27 as Wykeham posted 163-6, in reply opener Hesanda Abayakoon struck 57, Arnold Ndaba 35no and Rob Barker 25no in a winning 164-4 in 34.3 overs.

Bridlington 3rds veteran Steve Lount struck a superb 101 as they eased to an 86-run win at home to Glaisdale 2nds.

Opener Lount hammered 14 fours and four sixes in his 101, sharing an stand of 134 with Gary Tolson (43) for the first wicket, and more help coming from Tom McMeeken, who crashed 50 in just 17 deliveries, which included six sixes and three fours, S Depa (35) and Scarlet Brooks (28) as they racked up a huge 348 all out in 39.4 overs,

Glaisdale gave it a good go in reply, Sam Harland blasting 89 in 76 balls – including three sixes and 12 fours – and opener Owen Carson smashing 79 in just 46 balls – including six sixes and eight fours as they ended up on 262 all out, Depa capping a fine all-round day with outstanding figures of 5-23.

Wold Newton remain third and just a point behind Brid 3rds after powering to a 123-run success at home to promotion rivals Ravenscar.

Arun Yadav hammered a brilliant 84 and Karl Ridsdale an impressive 80 as Newton piled up 257-7, Kyle Orange adding 38, the latter then snapping up 4-13 as Ravenscar struggled to 134-6.

Thornton Dale 2nds skipper Andy Parsons struck a powerful 104 in just 72 balls as his side earned an 83-run success at home to Forge Valley 2nds.

The captain smacked 17 fours and three sixes in his ton, while Paul Waring hit an impressive 79 as Dale made 250-6, Jackson Boyle taking 3-31.

Harry Parsons led the way with the ball, bagging a brilliant 4-27 as Valley fell to 167 all out, Callum Walters taking 3-15 and Jack Mosley 3-29, Jon Duffill top-scoring with 57 and Ben Fewster 35.