Steven Bates took a fantastic 5-19 as Forge Valley secured the Division 3 title with a seven-wicket win at home to promotion-chasing Scarborough Hospital. Photo by Simon Dobson

Liam Cousins took an astonishing nine wickets for 51 runs as leaders Scalby raced to an eight-wicket victory at Sherburn – edging them closer to YPLN Beckett Division 1 title glory.

Jordan Wharton top-scored with a plucky 55 as Sherburn slumped from 84-4 to 95 all out in 23.1 overs, then opener Gregor Fraser’s 55 not out guided them to a winning 97-2 from 14.4 overs to keep them in pole position.

Seamer kept the pressure on leaders Scalby with a 79-run win at home to Wykeham.Toby Jones top-scored with 52, Harrison Wood struck 42 and Tom Greenwood 27 as Seamer were all out for 221, Liam Eyre snapping up 3-36.

Caeleb Potter took 3-53 as Wykeham were restricted to 142-7, Ethan Stones unbeaten on 57 and Harry Hutchinson hitting 38 as Seamer won to remain 10 points behind the pacesetters with two games remaining.

Ethan Stones top scored for Wykeham with 57no in their loss to title-chasing Seamer. Photo by Simon Dobson

Staxton strolled to a nine-wicket home success against Bridlington 2nds.

Dan Outhart took 4-44, Tom Ward 3-24 and Kingsley Gray 3-38 as Brid 2nds were dismissed for 167, Steven Janney hitting 44 and Bradley Cole 29.

Ryan Baldry’s swashbuckling 76 not out from just 52 balls steered Staxton home, fellow opener Jack Pinder hitting 38 and Ward 45no to cap a great all-round show.

Jim Boyes took a magnificent seven wickets as Brompton worked hard for a four-wicket home success against Staithes.

Steve Janney struck 44 for Brid 2nds in their loss at Staxton. Photo by TCF Photography

Boyes ended up with 7-32 as the visitors were dismissed for 131 in 30.3 overs, Jeff Morrison hitting 41 and skipper Brad Lewis 32.

Morrison then took 3-43 and Callum Horne 3-39 as Brompton were made to work for their 134-6 in 24.1 overs, opener Brooklyn Manyemba striking 45 in 43 balls and Aaron Fox and undefeated 25.

Fylingdales were relegated despite their two-wicket win at home to Ebberston.

Skipper Jordan Welford top-scored with 46 as Ebberston posted 179-8, Ben Lockey hitting 32 and James Boyes 29 while Barry Heyes scooped 4-42.

Sherburn batter Jordan Wharton hit 55 in their loss at home to leaders Scalby. Photo by Simon Dobson

Frankie Beal’s 3-54 kept the visitors in the contest but an excellent 73 not out from Nat Parker steered Dales to victory with five balls and two wickets to spare, Chris Hurworth adding 38.

Skipper Will Bradley scooped a brilliant eight wickets for 16 runs as Ganton moved to the brink of promotion from Division 2 after a rapid eight-wicket win at Flamborough.

Bradley helped 10-man Boro collapse from 52-0 to 86 all out, Luke Dixon hitting 25, then openers Robbie Milner (38) and Jack Heslehurst (30) helped Ganton to victory.

Filey are on the brink of title glory after a 10-wicket win at Grosmont, who were relegated by the loss.

Skipper Charlie Parker smashed a superb 89 and fellow opener Charlie Henry 33 as Grosmont posted 176-6, Ben Robson bagging 3-32.

Openers Nathan Robson and skipper Sean Pinder steered the leaders to a victorious 179-0 in 27.3 overs, Robson smashing 89no and Pinder 56no.

Great Habton’s promotion challenge was hampered by their game at relegation battlers Settrington being abandoned with the hosts 164-6 after 34.4 overs of their reply to Habton’s impressive 287-6.

Damien Cook hammered six sixes and eight fours in his 61-ball 86, Mark Aconley 78 and fellow opener Morgan Fraser 54 for Habton, while Eddie Rounthwaite’s 72 stopped the visitors from wrapping up a quick victory as the teams took four points apiece when rani stopped play.

Sewerby batsman Steven Kitching hit a marvellous 110 from just 66 balls in his side’s abandoned game at home to fellow strugglers Seamer 2nds.

Kitching smacked five sixes and 14 fours in his superb knock as the hosts posted 252-8, Seamer reaching 107-0 in 21 overs before rain halted the game.

Tom Snowden bagged a brilliant 6-36 as Thornton Dale kept their slim promotion hopes alive with an 81-run win at home to Cayton.

Austin Thompson took 3-31 and Chris Mann 3-37 as Dale were dismissed for 140, James Tompkinson top-scoring with 32, but Snowden then helped to skittle 10-man Cayton for just 59 runs, Gareth Hunt chipping in with 3-22.

Forge Valley secured the Division 3 title with a seven-wicket win at home to promotion-chasing Scarborough Hospital.

Steven Bates took a fantastic 5-19 and Aron Calvert 3-16 as Hospital were dismissed for 121, number 9 Vitty Thomas hitting 40 and number 10 Harah Patel 26.

Charlie Baldwin (43no) and Charles Tindall (38no) guided Valley to the title with an undefeated fourth-wicket stand of 83.

Staithes 2nds secured promotion with a four-wicket success at home to struggling Scarborough Rugby Club.

Harry Young struck a 63, Andy Hoff 34 and Simon Norris 30 as the visitors reached 188-8, Ben Theaker taking 3-70.

Gary Marsay top-scored with 63 and M Davies added 43no as Staithes raced to 189-6 in 25.2 overs, George Barber taking 3-49..

Sherburn 2nds kept alive their chances of beating the drop with a hard-earned four-wicket triumph at Wykeham 2nds.

Gareth Barnard struck 58 and Oliver Raja 31 as the hosts posted 165-9, Daley Wharton bagging 3-17.

The visitors looked to be in trouble at 95-6 until an undefeated seventh-wicket partnership of 72 between Leon Stafford (35no) and Lenny Gonsalves (29no) saw them to a winning 167-6 in 35 overs.

Brompton 2nds boosted their hopes of promotion with a six-wicket success at Glaisdale.

Alex Bennett scooped 4-14 as the hosts were all out for 176 in 34.2 overs, Riley Watson hitting 27 and Alex Burtt 25.

Opener Dan Reardon’s impressive 63no guided Brompton to victory with assistance from Bennett (35) and fellow opener Jay Allison Wilson (38), Lucas Simpson taking 3-29.

Scarborough 2nds earned promotion from Division 4 despite their game at rivals Wold Newton being abandoned with the hosts 90-4 in pursuit of the leaders’ 172-6.

Paul Waring and Ron Lee both hit undefeated 51s as Thornton Dale 2nds eased to an eight-wicket win at Wykeham 3rds.

Wykeham skipper George Shannon’s patient 71 saw the hosts to 123 all out, Callum Walters taking 3-32, then Lee and waring steered Dale to victory.

Forge Valley 2nds strolled to a nine-wicket success at Ravenscar 2nds.