CPH Scarborough Beckett Cricket League leaders Ebberston dig deep for win at Great Habton

Andrew Thompson took five wickets as Mulgrave earned victory at Staithes in the SBL Premier Division.

Struggling Habton skittled fhe visitors for just 129, James Boyes top-scoring with a blistering 48 in just 28 balls, including five sixes and three fours, Jon King adding 23.

On sparkling form with the ball for Habton were Stu Watmore (4-16 in six overs) and Jack Corner (3-8 in 10 overs).

Dan Walker (31) was the only Habton batter to get going as they slumped to 110 all out, with King, Matthew Kings, Tom Horsley and Sam Hardie scooping two wickets apiece.

Ganton defeated Sewerby to stay in the Division 1 promotion hunt.

Thompson snapped up a stunning 5-16 as the hosts were skittled for just 69, Jack Mckernon taking 3-13 and Gary Sivills hitting 27.

Callum Simpson’s 3-24 had Mulgrave in deep trouble at 48-6 until Thompson’s 16 not out steered the second-placed team home.

Third-placed Cayton dropped off the pace after they collapsed with the bat in an 87-run loss at fourth-placed Staxton.

Tom Ward scooped 4-27 and Toby Jones 3-24 as Staxton were dismissed for 145, Chris Dove hitting 42 and Dan Thewlis 31.

Cayton then slumped to 59 all out, Andy Holtby taking 3-15, Dan Outhart 2-15 and Kyle Outhart 2-4.

Flixton 2nds boosted their hopes of beating the drop with a superb 92-run home win against Scalby.

Jack Walmsley’s sparkling 88, along with fine batting from opener Charlie Colley (52) and Lee Elvidge (25no) steered Flixton to 230-6,

Elvidge capped a fine all-round display with top bowling figures of 4-31 as Scalby slipped to 138 all out, despite battling knocks from Ben Luntley (44), James Long (35) and David Smith (36).

Heslerton remain at the foot of the league table after their four-wicket loss at Brompton.

Excellent batting from Will Tindall (69) and Adam Spaven (43) helped the visitors post 161-7.

Mark Dring kept Heslerton in the contest with 4-49, but Alex Glass’s brilliant 57no, supported by all-rounder Tom Fletcher-Varey (29) and Phil Holden (25) saw Brompton to a winning 165-6 with 10.2 overs remaining.

Sherburn boosted their Division One promotion hopes with a 70-run win at Bridlington 2nds.

The hosts must have fancied their chances of earning the win after dismissing Sherburn for 128 in 43.4 overs, Tom Shephard, Andy Smith, Pete Bowtell and Josh Harvey taking two wickets apiece while Phil Pickard hit a defiant 49 for the villagers.

Kev Lickes’ stunning spell of 5-26 then saw Brid collapse to 58 all out, Daley Wharton also bagging 3-16.

Fourth-placed Ganton stay in promotion contention after a 40-run win at home to nine-man Sewerby.

Patrick Philpot struck 59, Edward Lockwood 47 not out and Jack Heslehurst 38 as Ganton declared on 188-4 in 40.5 overs.

Despite an astonishing 91 from opener Steven Kitching, Sewerby finished up with 148-7, Matthew Atkinson bagging 3-21 for the victors.

Thornton Dale battled hard for a four-wicket victory at fellow relegation battlers Snainton.

Gareth Hunt’s impressive 4-23 and Tom Snowden’s 3-10 helped dismiss Snainton for 110 in 41.5 overs, Ben Norman scoring an unbeaten 38.

Tim Hunt’s 44 and Lewis White’s 25no guided Dale to a winning 114-6 in 38 overs despite Norman’s excellent 4-10.

Joint-leaders Seamer and Wykeham were both handed maximum points as their opponents Fylingdales and Ebberston 2nds conceded.

Division Two leaders Settrington won by 45 runs at fellow promotion-chasers Cayton 2nds.

Bailey Shaw’s 68 from 62 balls, including five sixes and six fours, led Setty to 202-8 in 40 overs, Jamie Rounthwaite adding 44 and Rob Harrison 25no as Kieran Glave took 3-49 to keep Cayton in the contest.

The hosts were then dismissed for 157 in reply, Callum Morley taking 3-41. Cayton’s top batsmen were Joel Boyer (41), Daz Jones (29) and James Barber (25).

Second-placed Scalby 2nds won by 57 runs at home to basement team Ravenscar.

The hosts slumped from 77-1 to 114 all out, as the efforts of Tim Piper (33) and Daniel Gregory (31) were ruined by top bowling from Hikmatullah Najib (4-35) and teenager Ryan Souter (3-22) as Ravenscar looked to have gained the upper hand.

But home bowlers Max Hesp (4-11), Edwyn Elliot-Hobson (3-16) and Tom Hendry (2-4) then hit top form to skittle Ravenscar for just 57 runs.

Seamer 2nds cruised to an eight-wicket win at Mulgrave 2nds.

Brilliant work from Dan Jewitt (4-11) and Paul Greenhough (4-31) saw Mulgrave slump to 86 all out despite a defiant 28no from Jay Kilpatrick. Jamie Haxby’s 47no then steered Seamer to a swift win.

Cloughton won by 17 runs in a remarkably low-scoring contest at home to nine-man Thixendale.

The hosts seemed set for a heavy defeat after being dismissed for only 58, Miles Flather taking an excellent 4-31 and Jonty Megginson 3-17.

But the Cloughton three-pronged bowling attack of Jacob Codling (3-13), Morgan Grunwell (2-15) and Gary Jordan (2-7) then sent Thixendale crashing to 41 all out.

Kolbin Thorpe’s stunning 114 fired Division Five title-chasers Bridlington 3rds to a 139-run win at home to Wykeham 3rds.

George Tolson hit 43 and veteran Steve Lount 42 as Brid amassed a huge 268-4.

Gary Owen hit 68 not out as Wykeham reached 129-8 in reply, seasoned campaigner Gordon Taylor taking 3-13.