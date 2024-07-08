CPH Scarborough Beckett Cricket League Premier Division leaders Mulgrave cruise to win at Great Habton

Will Bradley struck a superb 79 in Ganton's win at Settrington.

Mulgrave’s dominance of the CPH Scarborough Beckett Cricket League Premier Division continued with an eight-wicket win at lowly Great Habton.

John Lumley’s 67 have Habton a great start but Craig Thompson’s 4-20 helped Mulgrave dismiss the hosts for 153.

Top batting from Nicholas Kent (53no), Chris Knight (43) and Andy Raw (33) saw Mulgrave to a winning 157-2 in 24.1 overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam Morris and Archie Graham helped Seamer race to an eight-wicket win at Scalby.

Mulgrave won at Great Habton

Adam Morris bagged 5-41 as Scalby were dismissed for 119, then Graham’s 59 steered Seamer to a winning 124-2 in 18 overs.

Wykeham won by 41 runs at home to Ebberston.

Brompton were saved by the rain at home to Staxton, as they were struggling on 89-7 chasing 180-9 when the elements wiped out the action.

Justin Morgan’s excellent 75no steered Staxton to 180-9, Kyle Outhart adding 41 while Ben Jarvis took 3-46 for Brompton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Holtby then took 4-34 and Dan Outhart 3-34 as Brompton slumped to 51-7, James Bruce’s 24no keeping them in the game until rain stopped play.

Jamie Thomson bagged a magnificent 7-19 as Sherburn pulled well clear at the top of the Division One table with a five-wicket home success against strugglers Heslerton.

Sam Triffitt’s unbeaten 63 dominated the Heslerton total of 95 all out, as Thomson ran riot. Jon Pickard hit 32, Dean Foxton 27 and Thomson 16no as Sherburn raced to 99-5 in 17.5 overs.

Ganton swept to a 54-run win at Settrington.

Will Bradley struck a superb 79, Will Megginson 28 and Edward Bradley 29 as Ganton were all out for 194, Taryn Midgley taking 3-41.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visiting bowlers Edward Bradley (3-24), Mathew Atkinson (2-30), Will Bradley (2-16) and Rob Bradley (2-9) then hit top form to dismiss the hosts 140 despite Ben Corner’s defiant 66 in just 38 balls – including three sixes and seven fours.

Sewerby earned a six-wicket success at home to Fylingdales.

Ash Porter took 4-24 as Dales were dismissed for 139, Ben Noble hitting 30 and Mark Estill 37. Sewerby sealed the win thanks to skipper Steven Kitching (40) and Shaun Acton (47no).

Lewis White’s superb 92 not out helped Thornton Dale to a nine-wicket home win against Scalby 2nds.

Openers Craig Jenkinson (67) and Tim Piper (21) gave Scalby a strong start, skipper Daniel Gregory (32) and Tom Hendry (25no) steering them to 202-8, Iain Farrow taking 3-45.