CPH Scarborough Beckett Premier Division relegation battle set to go down to the wire

Staithes congratulate Brad Lewis for dismissing Heslerton batter Andrew Slaughter Photos by Richard Ponter

There are only a few points between the four teams battling to avoid the two remaining relegation spots, with basement club Bridlington 2nds having already been relegated.

Despite this, Bridlington 2nds helped to keep the relegation lively with a 21-run home success against third-from-bottom Brompton.

Openers Simon Leeson (42) and Steven Pockley (51) got Brid off to a cracking start with a stand of 88, but they then lost six wickets swiftly to slip to 116-6, only fine work from Matthew Fudge (35) and Ben Jackson (23) steered Brid to a 55-run seventh-wicket stand but another collapse saw them fall from 171-6 to 179 all out.

Neil Fletcher rolled back the years for 3-25 while Kit McCrystal took 3-27.and Tom Pateman 3-49.

In reply, Pateman then top-scored with 54 and Tom Fletcher-Varey added 35, but Brompton missed a great opportunity to pull away from the drop-zone as they were all out for 158 thanks to fine bowling from Andy Smith (3-16), Carl Parkin (3-36) and Sam Edmundson (3-42).

Staxton boosted their chances of staying in the top flight with a 51-run success at Scalby.

David Morris smacked 60, Chris Dove 51 off just 30 balls, Jack Pinder 50 and Adam Hargreaves 25no as the visitors posted an impressive 271-8, Chris Malthouse taking four wickets for Scalby.

Malthouse capped a superb all-round day with 66, while Brad Walker also added 58 and Lachlan Cooke 23, but Ryan Hargreaves’ superb 5-27, allied to 3-44 by Adam Hargreaves, saw Scalby pegged back to 220-9.

Folkton & Flixton are also still in relegation trouble despite battling hard in their 41-run loss at home to Filey.

The Filey top four batters were on top form, Nathan Robson (56) and Craig Sanderson (35) sharing an opening stand of 53, then Robson and Fitzgerald (46) put on 89 for the second wicket.

Aaron Howard completed the top four stars with 41, while Ryan Baldry added 32 as the hosts posted 244-7, Damon Gormley bagging 3-55.

Josh Dawson then took 4-40 and Baldry 3-29 for Filey, and although Gormley (64no) and Peter Kay (31) showed late resistance with an eighth-wicket stand of 84, Flixton fell short with 202-9.

Seamer & Irton claimed a crucial 110-run win at home to Scalby on Sunday.

The hosts racked up an impressive 264-9 from their 45 overs thanks to impressive knocks from Adam Morris (69), skipper Gregg Chadwick (56) and David Graham (51), while Mitchell Fisher added 38.

Chris Malthouse was the top Scalby bowler with 4-44.

Adam Morris capped a fine all-round show with 3-39 and Matty Morris took 3-37 as Scalby were dismissed for 154, only defiant knocks from tail-ender Tom Hendry (53) getting the visitors to three figures.

Twenty-four hours earlier Seamer had lost by seven wickets at Ebberston.

Joe Dunnett took a brilliant 5-12 as Seamer were all out for 126, Anthony Jenkinson hitting a defiant 59.

Openers Jordan Welford (52no) and Ben Lockey (37) secured the win for Ebberston.

Heslerton are safe from the drop after they won by 39 runs at home to Staithes in a low-scoring contest.

Simon Bowes must have felt he was steering Staithes to victory after his excellent 5-17 helped skittle the hosts for 87, Kristian Wilkinson scoring what turned out to be a vital 37.

Wilkinson then completed a spectacular all-round performance with brilliant figures of 6-14, Andrew Slaughter taking an impressive 4-28 as Staithes stumbled from 21-1 to 48 all out.

Champions Mulgrave secured an astounding 20th win in 21 games as they won at Cayton.

Superb openers Chris Batchelor and Chris Knight were on stunning form yet again, hitting 92 and 87 respectively in a brilliant stand of 160, Sam Spenceley adding 23 as the visitors posted 233-3.