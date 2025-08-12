Craig Thompson and Mark Jackson sparkle in Whitby CC win at Norton 2nds
Norton skipper Joe Haines won the toss and elected to field, Whitby managing to post a score of 207 all out in 46.2 overs thanks to a great all-round team effort.
Chris Knight departed for eight runs, but his fellow opener Tom Steyert struck a useful 34 and number three Alfie Jacobs 29 to steer the visitors to 80-1.
But the departure of Steyert and Jacobs in quick succession, followed by Lewis Brearley for three in 18 balls, left the away team on 105-4.
A 49-run stand for the fifth wicket between Whitby skipper Kai Morris (49) and Craig Thompson (22) got the visitors back into the contest. Jack Stentiford (10) and Mark Jackson (13) tried their best to add impetus for Whitby, but they slipped from 201-7 to 207 all out.
The home side also made a steady start in their innings, openers Adam Gittins (33) and Harry Morton (24) getting starts before falling to Jackson and Steyert respectively.
Craig Thompson then unleashed a stunning spell of 5-38 and Jackson 3-35 as the hosts slumped from 98-3 to 140 all out.
Fifth-placed Whitby will play host to sixth-placed Northallerton this coming Saturday.
Whitby 2nds slumped to a 92-run loss at home to Sedgefield 2nds in Division Three.
Matthew Sharpe was the pick of the home bowling attack with 2-37 as Sedgefield posted 171-6.
Oliver Lane and Andrew Thompson also took a wicket each, with Chris Clarkson and Will Richardson completing a run-out apiece.
In reply, Whitby 2nds collapsed to 79 all out in 34 overs, last-man Ricky Hall and number three bat Clarkson the top-scorers with 14 apiece, Maiya Shaw (12no) and Andrew Thompson (10) the only players to make it into double figures.
Whitby 2nds head to Yarm this Saturday.
FOOTBALL: Fishburn Park slipped to a 1-0 loss at Great Ayton United in their opening North Riding Football League Premier Division game of the season on Saturday afternoon.
Park play host to Lealholm this coming Saturday, while in Division One, Whitby Fishermen’s Society head to Redcar Athletic U23.