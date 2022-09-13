Cup final delight for Fylingdales Cricket Club Under-15s

Fylingdales CC U15s saw off Driffield CC win League Cup final

Having lost the toss and being sent in to field the Fylingdales opening bowling duo of Nat Parker (0-16) and Josh Parker (1-21) kept their overs tight before some powerful middle-order hitting from Driffield Town’s Samuel O’Brien (29) and Patrick Kinsella (30no) put them in the box seat.

A crucial middle overs spell from Jack Clarkson (2-16) wrestled the momentum back in favour of Fylingdales.

Some solid contributions from skipper Jacob Gregory (33no) and a tidy spell from George Arnold (1-17) left the game evenly poised as Driffield posted 114-4 from their 20 overs.

In reply Driffield snapped up an early wicket before the Parker brothers Nat (34 not out) and Josh (22) put on a 46-run partnership.

When Josh finally fell Nat was joined at the crease by their skipper Harry Hartley who added a swift 31 not out to the total and sealed the victory, and the silverware, for Fylingdales.

This cup final success against a very strong Driffield side was the perfect way to cap off a great season of growth for the Fylingdales players and the cricket club as a whole.