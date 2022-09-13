Cup final delight for Fylingdales Cricket Club Under-15s
The Fylingdales Cricket Club Under-15s team claimed an excellent victory in the Derwent Valley Junior Cricket League Cup final against Driffield Town Cricket Club Under-15s to cap a superb season.
Having lost the toss and being sent in to field the Fylingdales opening bowling duo of Nat Parker (0-16) and Josh Parker (1-21) kept their overs tight before some powerful middle-order hitting from Driffield Town’s Samuel O’Brien (29) and Patrick Kinsella (30no) put them in the box seat.
A crucial middle overs spell from Jack Clarkson (2-16) wrestled the momentum back in favour of Fylingdales.
Some solid contributions from skipper Jacob Gregory (33no) and a tidy spell from George Arnold (1-17) left the game evenly poised as Driffield posted 114-4 from their 20 overs.
In reply Driffield snapped up an early wicket before the Parker brothers Nat (34 not out) and Josh (22) put on a 46-run partnership.
When Josh finally fell Nat was joined at the crease by their skipper Harry Hartley who added a swift 31 not out to the total and sealed the victory, and the silverware, for Fylingdales.
This cup final success against a very strong Driffield side was the perfect way to cap off a great season of growth for the Fylingdales players and the cricket club as a whole.
