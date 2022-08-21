David Morris century steers Staxton to a crucial win against Flixton 2nds

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scalby CC celebrate taking a Cayton wicket

David Morris led the way for the home side with a brilliant 112 not out as they posted 259-3, sharing a third-wicket stand of 115 with Steve Hill, who hammered an impressive 77, and then Morris and David Williamson (44no) put on an unbeaten 106 for the fourth wicket.

Andy Holtby and Kingsley Grey then snapped up three wickets apiece as Flixton were dismissed for 156, Matthew Nesfield top-scoring with 65 in just 49 balls, opener James Clark adding 25.

Brompton’s relegation worries increased after their 65-run loss at home to Ebberston.

Cayton in batting action at Scalby CC

Opener Matthew King’s 70 was crucial as the hosts were all out for 221, number 10 Jim Boyes adding 31no, Eddie Swiers 27 and Ben Lockey 25, Arthur Aston bagging 3-42.

Boyes also shone with the ball for the visitors, taking 3-18, while Sam Hardie snapped up 3-34 as Brompton were all out for 154.

Opener Joe Barker top-scored for Brompton, while Tom Fletcher-Varey added 31, with 24 apiece from Tom Pateman and Ross Triffitt.

Seamer & Irton slipped to a seven-wicket loss on the road at Filey.

Skipper David Brannan snapped up 3-18 and Tom Watson 3-19 as the hosts dismissed Seamer for 119, Josh Dawson and Harry Burton also bagging two wickets apiece.

Mitchell Fisher struck 26 and Anthony Jenkinson 25 for Seamer.

Tom Fitzgerald’s impressive 60, along with 26 from Aaron Howard and Brannan’s 20no, steered Filey to a winning 121-3 in 22 overs.

Bridlington 2nds are all-but relegated after their dramatic two-run loss on the road at Heslerton.

Veteran Tony Watson top-scored with 43 for the hosts as they posted 144-6, skipper Sam Triffitt adding 32

Sam Edmundson struck an impressive 55 and stalwart Rich Lount to keep Brid in the hunt for victory, but fine bowling from Harry Edwards (4-38) and Matty Webster (3-29) saw the visitors pegged back to 142-9.

Mulgrave took another step closer to the title with a three-wicket home win against rivals Staithes.

Jos Storr and Craig Thompson scooped three wickets each as the visitors posted 207-7.

Liam Connop's undefeated 80 helped the visitors secure victory on 209-7, sharing an unbeaten eighth-wicket stand of 78 with Kieran Noble (32no) to see them to victory with 13 balls and three wickets to spare, the hosts having looked to be heading for victory on 131-7.

Openers Chris Batchelor (33) and Chris Knight (30) gave Mulgrave a solid start with a 59-run stand.

Chris Malthouse put in a five-star show with the ball as Scalby strolled to a seven-wicket home success against Cayton.

All-rounder Malthouse secured superb figures of 5-46 as Cayton were dismissed for 170 in 35 overs, while Liam Cousins also did well to scoop 3-24.

Corey Towell top-scored with 34 for Cayton.

Ben Luntley, with 67no, and Joe Davies, who remained unbeaten on 53, then steered Scalby to a winning 173-3 in 37 overs.

Great Habton were crowned as Division One champions despite losing by 58 runs at home to Wykeham.

Charlie Revis’ excellent 85 from just 66 balls helped the visitors to 219 all out, number 10 batter Tyler Beck adding 27, Jordan Allanby taking 3-39 and Jack Garritty 3-36 for Habton.

Tom Owen then snapped up 4-53 and Dave Pearson 3-32 as Wykeham dismissed the champions for 161, Garritty top-scoring with 34.

Forge Valley stayed in the driving seat for promotion as runners-up with a six-wicket win at relegated Ebberston 2nds.

Alex Glass’ impressive 4-31 helped Valley dismiss the home side for 153, Rich Ward hitting 34 and J Welford 29.

Teenager Harry Pinder’s excellent 53no steered Valley to a crucial win, with Christian Reddish earlier hitting 42 and fellow opener Sean Pinder 27.

Sherburn boosted their promotion push with a six-wicket success at home to nine-man Cloughton.

Opener Mark Pryce top-scored with 59 as Cloughton were dismissed for 151 in 24.2 overs, last-man Joel Ramm adding 29no.

Chris Crawford’s 51no guided Sherburn to the win, Leah Dobson (27), Jack Pickard (26) and Daniel Bean (25no) all chipping in for the hosts.

Fylingdales halted their losing streak with a four-wicket win at home to Thornton Dale.

Barry Heyes took 4-47 and Oliver Lane 3-44 as Dale were skittled for 134, Lyle King battling away for his 48.

Lane then capped a superb all-round show with 40, Ben Noble adding 32 as the hosts edged to a winning 137-6 in 36 overs, Col Lockwood scooping 3-22.

Sewerby confirmed their place in Division One for another season after a hard-earned three-wicket triumph at relegated Thixendale.

Alex Shipley bagged 3-40 as Thixendale posted 187 thanks to knocks from Henry Harrison (37), Jules Lawrence (36), Simon Walgate (31), Joe Robinson (30) and Dom Lawrence (25).

Dan Artley struck a strong 65 to pave the way for a Sewerby win, sharing a century stand with fellow opener Steven Kitching (32).