Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Duncan Brown on his way to a superb 84 in Scarborough's defeat at homoe to York CC Photo by Simon Dobson

Scarborough CC 1sts fielded just two first team regulars and faced division runners up York in their final outing of the 2022 summer.

Acting skipper Adam Newington won the toss and elected to bat.

The hosts were indebted to a brilliant innings by opener Duncan Brown in his final appearance of his two year stint with the North Marine Road side making a super 84, passing 1000 Premier League North runs in the process.

Scarborough's Tom Bussey is clean-bowled by York paceman Jonathan Moxon

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although the young side batted bravely, only Brad Milburn offered any real support, making 20 as the home side fell away to the pace of Jonathan Moxon (4-45) and spinner Darcy O'Connor who claimed 4-52 as they were dismissed for 154.

The visitors were in a hurry as Duncan Snell and Finlay Bean (37) launched an early assault.

Snell blasted 73 from just 63 balls and it was left to Ryan Mckendry (34no) to hit the winning runs, fittingly by planting a huge six into the Peasholm Road End.

Jonathon Crick and Archie Hammond were the wicket takers but this defeat ensures a bottom half of the table finish for Scarborough.

Scarborough 2nds also struggled at Woodhouse Grange 2nds and succumbed to a heavy 328 run defeat.

Chris Wood led the hosts to 381-5 with a super 118 while Ted Baty added 87.

Will Ward and Dan Artley both bagged two wickets apiece.

Baty then struck with the ball as he claimed excellent figures of 5-22 as the visitors could only muster 53.