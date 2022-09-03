Depleted Scarborough Cricket Club 1sts end season with home defeat against York CC
Both YPLN Scarborough sides suffered on Saturday as their depleted ranks were hit with resounding defeats.
Scarborough CC 1sts fielded just two first team regulars and faced division runners up York in their final outing of the 2022 summer.
Acting skipper Adam Newington won the toss and elected to bat.
The hosts were indebted to a brilliant innings by opener Duncan Brown in his final appearance of his two year stint with the North Marine Road side making a super 84, passing 1000 Premier League North runs in the process.
Most Popular
-
1
RETRO SPOTLIGHT: 15 nostalgic Scarborough photos from the Scarborough News sports archives
-
2
Joe Marshall sparkles as Scarborough RUFC make winning start against Dronfield
-
3
High-flying Scarborough Athletic surge to stunning 4-2 victory at Farsley Celtic
-
4
Tour de France stage winner Tom Pidcock returns for Tour of Britain
-
5
Beckett League new boys set for kick-off
Although the young side batted bravely, only Brad Milburn offered any real support, making 20 as the home side fell away to the pace of Jonathan Moxon (4-45) and spinner Darcy O'Connor who claimed 4-52 as they were dismissed for 154.
The visitors were in a hurry as Duncan Snell and Finlay Bean (37) launched an early assault.
Snell blasted 73 from just 63 balls and it was left to Ryan Mckendry (34no) to hit the winning runs, fittingly by planting a huge six into the Peasholm Road End.
Jonathon Crick and Archie Hammond were the wicket takers but this defeat ensures a bottom half of the table finish for Scarborough.
Scarborough 2nds also struggled at Woodhouse Grange 2nds and succumbed to a heavy 328 run defeat.
Chris Wood led the hosts to 381-5 with a super 118 while Ted Baty added 87.
Will Ward and Dan Artley both bagged two wickets apiece.
Baty then struck with the ball as he claimed excellent figures of 5-22 as the visitors could only muster 53.
This weekend the seconds finish off the campaign at North Marine Road, entertaining Sutton-on-Hull with a noon start.