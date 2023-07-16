Grosmont went top of SBL Division Three with a win at Forge Valley

In Division One, Sherburn boosted their promotion hopes with a 19-run home win against Thornton Dale in a low-scoring contest.

Tim Hunt snapped up 3-16 and Paul Offord 3-20 as Dale seemed to gain the upper hand by skittled the hosts for 93, Tom Snowden and Iain Farrow also taking two wickets apiece and Kelvin Foxton scoring a crucial 24.

Hunt (21) helped Dale make a solid start sharing a 37-run opening stand with Daz Ellis (14), but then Sherburn’s bowling attack ripped through the visitors’ batting order as they lost 10 wickets for 37 runs.

Ben Simpson bagged a stunning 4-8 in five overs, Jordon Wharton 3-15 in 4.5 overs and Daley Wharton 2-8 in five overs for Sherburn.

Snainton continued their climb away from the foot of the table with a four-wicket home victory against Sewerby.

Shauna Yates shone with 3-33, while James Wilson and Mike Kipling took two wickers apiece as Sewerby reached 105-8 in their 25 overs, Arnie Tindall unbeaten on 25 after earlier efforts from Mike Artley (27) and opener Steven Kitching (24).

Jamie Artley’s fine 3-9 in five overs gave Snainton some worrying moments, but Kipling’s 37 paved the way for Matt Davies (19no) to steer the hosts, who only had nine players, to victory.

Wykeham were well-placed to win their game against Bridlington 2nds when rain stopped play at Dukes Park.

The title-chasers posted 240-8 from 43 overs, Ricky Nock hitting an impressive 76 and Charlie Revis 60, with top bowling from Brid’s Callum Battams (4-46).

Brid were teetering on 65-4 from 21 overs when the elements took over.

Grosmont earned an eight-wicket win at Forge Valley in Division Three.

Charlie Parker bagged a brilliant 6-31 as Valley posted 132-9 from their 34 overs Charlie Baldwin hitting a defiant 46, with help from Daniel Taylor (23).

Skipper Parker capped a superb all-round day with a forceful 63 to guide his side to victory.

No Premier Division games were completed, with only the Staithes v Flixton 2nds match getting started.

Flixton posted 206-9 from their 41 overs, Jack Walmsley hammering 62 and Charlie Colley 56, Jeff Morrison bagging 4-41.