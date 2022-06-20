Division Three leaders Flamborough cruise to victory at Scarborough Rugby Club

Flamborough defeated Scarborough Rugby Club by eight wickets Photos by Richard Ponter

Boro skittled the home side for just 69 runs in 34.3 overs, Marcos Brown-Garcia bagging 3-3 from 5.3 overs and then Matthew Emmerson smacked 33no as the villagers struck 70-2 from just 17.5 overs to clinch the win.

Ravenscar's promotion hopes stuttered once again with a 52-run loss on the road at Grosmont, allowing the hosts to leap above them into second spot in the table.

Arran Liddle smacked 56 and opener Charlie Parker 49 as the hosts racked up an impressive 199-9, Daisy Stokoe and Firoz Ghafori taking two wickets each.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ravenscar then slipped to 15-5 in reply, but an unbeaten 42 from Farid Pardess, with Daisy Stokoe capping a top all-round performance with 32 and her dad Jon adding 28 helped them reach 147 all out in 39.3 overs, Liddle also showing his all-round abilities with top figures of 3-18.

Filey 2nds won by 38 runs at Wold Newton.

The visitors looked to be in trouble after posting 139-9, Paul Liley hitting 37 and Nathan Barber 34 despite a five-star bowling show from Marco Giannasi, who took 5-19 in six overs.

Koppy Harrison, who had also earlier snapped up two wickets, then struck a defiant 57no as Newton were limited to 101-9, Ellery Liley taking 3-38, but most of the early work was done by Dylan Daniels and Barber, who both finished with stunning figures of 1-8 from their respective nine-over spells.

Flamborough won at Scarborough Rugby Club

Goathland conceded their game at Muston while Folkton & Flixton 3rds conceded their match at Great Habton 2nds.

Ganton dug deep to keep up their 100% start to the Division Two season, the leaders winning by two wickets at home to struggling Settrington.

The visitors limped to 127-8, Simon Walgate hitting 25, Bailey Shaw 23 and Rob Whitehead 22.

Callum Morley then excelled with the ball to snap up 4-37 and Tristan Midgley bagged 3-16 as Ganton also struggled with the bat, Daniel Connor's 24 proving crucial as they scraped home with 128-8 from 25.4 overs.

Flamborough bowl to Scarborough Rugby Club

Third-placed Snainton kept up their superb run of form with a seven-wicket home win against Wykeham 2nds.

Rob Holt took 4-32 as Wykeham were dismissed for 157, despite plucky efforts from Steve Clegg (30) and Ian Thompson (28).

Ben Norman continued his fine form with 63 as Snainton made it to a winning 158-3 from 36.2 overs, Tom Poor (38) and Holt (30no) also chipping in.

Nawton Grange maintained their promotion challenge with a five-wicket win at Glaisdale.

Number 10 bat Andrew Marsay kept the hosts in the match with an excellent 56no, sharing an unbeaten final-wicket stand of 58 with Simon Beck (10no) to steer them to 186-9, Jack Allanson chipping in with 28 earlier on as Daniel Otterburn-Smith and Matthew Bowes scooped three wickets apiece.

Openers George Bentley (53) and Andrew Welford (32) got Grange off to a strong start, but they looked to be in trouble at 119-5 until an undefeated sixth-wicket stand between Ben Stamp (36no) and Terry Ellis (28no) saw them to a winning 187-5 in 32.5 overs.

Seamer & Irton 2nds conceded their game at second-placed Mulgrave 2nds, while Cayton 2nds conceded their match at Scalby 2nds.

Sherburn 2nds remain top of Division Four with a 28-run victory at home to Forge Valley 2nds.

Matthew Lickes top-scored with 50 while Jordon Farrow and Dave Phillips added 25 apiece as the hosts were all out for 167 in 33.5 overs, John Flinton bagging 3-35.

Lickes then bagged a cracking 4-24 and Phillips 3-9 as Valley, who had only 10 players, slumped from 94-1 to 139 all out from 36.1 overs, after skipper Steve Boyes (52) and Gary Gibson (34) put on 76 for the opening wicket.

Second-placed Malton & Old Malton stormed to a 184-run triumph at nine-man Staxton 2nds.

Malton racked up an imposing 265-8 from 40 overs, Oliver Farrow hitting 51, skipper Tom Pinder 40, Alistair Blacklee 33, John Lay 32 and Swaminathan Thiagarajan 23, Elliott Cooper bagging 4-45.

Josh Mann took 3-20 and Ben Chafer 3-25 to reduce Staxton to 81 all out, Skipper Craig Hill top-scoring with 24.

Andy Leeson's stunning unbeaten 126 from just 87 balls failed to save Bridlington 3rds from a two-wicket loss at Brompton 2nds.

Leeson hammered five sixes and 16 fours as Brid posted 229-5, Chris Leeson (30) and Thomas Shephard (26no) adding valuable support.

Luke Harper then hit a commanding 67 and Jaymaine White 68 as Brompton reached a winning 232-8 from 37.5 overs despite Josh Harvey's 3-46.

Scarborough 3rds won by 31 runs at Pickering 3rds on Sunday.

In Division Five, Malton & Old Malton 4ths won by six wickets at home to Thornton Dale 2nds.

Opener John Kinghorn carried his bat for 45no for Dale as they posted 171-7, Ron Lee adding 32 and Jack Mosley 28,

Ferdi Osborne's 67 not out steered Malton to victory, Harry Johnson adding 37 and Scott Johnson 27 s they made it to a triumphant 173-4 from 39 overs.

Promotion-chasers Forge Valley 3rds powered to a 167-run win at Ravenscar 2nds.

Valley racked up a huge 304-5 from their 40 overs thanks to great batting from Syamkumar Nair, who smashed 74, Shine Suja, who remained unbeaten on 61, and opener Byju Ousephutty, the skipper falling for an impressive 48, Shan Puthenveettil Salim adding 34 and Santal George 32

In reply, Ravenscar limped to a paltry 137-8, Jish Rewcroft hitting 38 and John Nelson 28 as Nair scooped 3-12 to cap a great all-round display.