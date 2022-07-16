Duncan Brown hits stunning 115 as Scarborough CC win first-ever Linda Goulding Memorial Harburn Cup final

Duncan Brown raises his bat after making it to a superb century PHOTOS BY SIMON DOBSON

Brown smashed an incredible 115 from just 56 balls with thirteen fours and seven sixes as his side posted an imposing 177-4 from their 14 eight-ball overs, writes Simon Dobson.

Kieran Rutter took 2-36 and Ryan Hargreaves, who claimed 2-22 were the leading Staxton bowlers.

In reply, Jack Pinder hit a 36 ball 56 and fellow opener David Morris made 50 (39 balls) as they spend out of the traps.

Chris Dove also improvised 36 but a good spell from Charlie Hopper ensured the team were always behind the rate and their brave chase ended 10 runs short on 167-3.

Scarborough 177-4 (Duncan Brown 115, Ryan Hargreaves 2-21, Kieran Rutter 2-36, beat Staxton 167-3 (Jack Pinder 56, David Morris 50, Chris Dove 36) by 10 runs.