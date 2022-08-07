Ebberston battle back to sink hosts Filey in SBL Premier Division thriller

Joe Davies’ 47 helped Scalby hit back for a 16-run Premier Division win at home to Heslerton

Filey skipper David Brannan bagged 3-32 as the visitors limped to 123-8, Matthew King top-scoring with 29.

The hosts seemed to be easing to victory on 79-3 but, despite 66 from Tom Fitzgerald, they slumped to 116 all out, King the top bowler with 5-45 to complete a superb all-round day.

Scalby battled back for a 16-run win at home to Heslerton.

Skipper Chris Malthouse struck 49no and Joe Davies 47 as the hosts posted 168-6.

Aidan Thomas took three wickets as Heslerton slipped from 69-3 to 152, despite a battling 50 from Sam Triffitt and Kristian Wilkinson’s 25.

Joe Hinchliffe’s brilliant ton helped leaders Mulgrave triumph by 92 runs at home to Folkton & Flixton 2nds.

Hinchliffe blasted a superb 106no in just 81 balls, skipper Craig Thompson also smacking a brilliant 93 as the duo steered the leaders to 278-6, Jack Stephenson taking 3-59.

Jack Walmsley hit 36, then an unbeaten sixth-wicket stand of 132 between Stephenson (68no) and Damon Gormley (64no) steered the visitors to a respectable 186-5.

Cayton moved up to second place in the top flight with a 42-run success at Brompton.

Michael Dennis’s excellent 91 in just 73 balls - including five sixes and six fours, allied to 68no from Tom Sixsmith in just 37 deliveries - including five sixes and five fours - and Jake McAleese’s 39 steered the visitors to 250-7, Mike Thompson taking 3-59.

Openers Tom Bruce (42) and Steve Chapman (36) gave Brompton a solid foundation with a stand of 78, but Tom Fletcher-Varey, with 35, was the only other home batter to get going as the hosts made 208-9.

Staithes suffered a 125-run home loss against Seamer & Irton, mainly thanks to an astonishing 97no in 48 balls by big-hitting Adam Morris.

The latter smashed nine sixes and nine fours to help the visitors post 251-7, Gregg Chadwick adding an impressive 66.

Simon Bowes shone with the ball for Staithes with 3-22.

Gaz Lawton then scooped 4-17 and Archie Graham 3-16 as Staithes were dismissed for 126, skipper Ben Hoggarth top-scoring with 30 .

Staxton’s eight-wicket home win against rivals Bridlington 2nds boosted the victors’ hopes of beating the drop.

Jack Pinder snapped up 4-23, Dan Outhart 3-16 and Ryan Hargreaves 3-16 as Brid were skittled for 88, Jamie Watson hitting a defiant 37.

Pinder capped a superb all-round show with 41no to seal the win, Adam Hargreaves adding an unbeaten 25.

Forge Valley remain second in Division One after racing to a nine-wicket win at Sewerby.

Charlie Baldwin’s 4-16 helped skittle the hosts for 75, Rob Traves top-scoring with 25.

Opener Baldwin then capped a superb day with 30no to steer Valley to victory, Eric Hall adding 24no in 10 balls.

Third-placed Sherburn remain in touch after strolling to a 115-run success at Thixendale.

Kyle Outhart’s aggressive 76 in 59 balls, including three sixes and eight fours, led Sherburn to 237 all out, Connor Miles adding 44. Ben Brown bagging 3-70.

Les Milburn hit 43 in reply for Thixendale, but the hosts collapsed from 94-2 to 122 all out, Chris Crawford claiming 4-20 and Jamie Thomson 4-33.

Thornton Dale won by five wickets at Ebberston 2nds.

Paul Offord bagged 4-20 and James Almond 3-50 as the hosts were all out for 159, David Hebron hitting 39no and veteran Mike Horsley 38.

Tim Hunt’s 52no steered Dale to victory after opener Lewis White struck 44.

Fylingdales’ promotion hopes took a dive after a six-wicket home loss to Wykeham.

Nat Parker top-scored with 61, while Oliver Lane added 39 and Chris Hurworth 28 as the home side posted 198-8, Dave Pearson scooping 3-27.

Skipper James Bryant struck a crucial 63, Max Lane 43 and Mike Dugdale 42 as Wykeham reached a winning 201-4 from 38.5 overs.

Leaders Great Habton were handed a 22-point haul as Cloughton conceded.

Division Two leaders Ganton cruised to a 175-run success at 10-man Wykeham 2nds.

Ed Lockwood smashed an explosive 88 in just 50 balls, hammering five sixes and 10 fours, Pat Philpott adding 51 and Will Bradley 50 as they made 278-7, Finn Holden bagging 3-60.

Philpott then snapped up 3-11 for Ganton as Wykeham slipped from 85-4 to 103 all out, David Stockhill and Jack Milburn hitting 26 apiece.

Mulgrave 2nds are firmly in the promotion picture after a 19-run success at Cayton 2nds.

Mulgrave batter Simon Kipling struck a crucial 75 as they posted 178-9, Austin Thompson taking 4-23 to peg the visitors back.

Connor Webster (48) and Joel Boyer (28) battled away for the home side but they ended up short on 159 all out, Luke Spenceley scooping 4-36 and Luke Jackson 3-19.

James Wilson took a brilliant 5-35 as second-placed Snainton won by eight wickets at Nawton Grange.

Ben Norman also took 3-16 as Grange were all out for 127, Dan Otterburn-Smith the top-scorer with 29.

Mike Kipling’s 36no and Tom Poor’s 33 helped Snainton wrap up the win.

Glaisdale boosted their chances of beating the drop with an eight-wicket win at home to fellow strugglers Scalby 2nds.

Billy Blake took a stunning 5-19 and Alex Burtt an excellent 4-18 as Scalby were dismissed for 102, veteran Mike Buttery hitting a defiant 58.

Will Burtt’s 54no wrapped up the win for the hosts.

Seamer 2nds strolled to a seven-wicket success at home to eight-man Settrington.

Dan Jewitt bagged 4-33 as Settrington were all out for 164 despite fine efforts from Matt Midgley (46), Rob Whitehead (36) and Angus Scott (27).