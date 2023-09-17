​SBL Premier Division champions Ebberston Cricket Club hold Annual General Meeting

Ebberston Cricket Club hold Annual General Meeting
The AGM starts at 7pm at Ebberston Village Hall.
All are welcome to attend.
The club also have a second team who play in the Beckett League, and are set to be in Division Two next season after finishing bottom of the first division.
The Ebberston A team won Division B of the AndyHire Scarborough & District Cricket League last season, while the B team retained their Division B status.
To celebrate the village club’s first team winning the Beckett League Premier Division, Ebberston CC are also holding their annual dinner and presentation evening on Saturday September 30 at 7.30pm at The Coachman Inn, Snainton.
Contact Alex Machen 07366390145 to book your tickets for the event.