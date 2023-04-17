​Ebberston Cricket Club hold charity fundraiser to pay tribute to David Hayward

There will be an exhibition cricket match at 11am, followed by live music at 1pm then the main match between Ebberston CC and a Scarborough Representative XI starting at 2pm.

There is over £1,000 worth of raffle prizes which have been kindly donated by businesses around the community, food vans, a licensed bar and activities for all the family.

All proceeds from the day will be given to Community Counselling North Yorkshire and Andy’s Man Club.