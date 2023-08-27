Ebberston, Seamer & Irton, Settrington and Filey 2nds win CPH Scarborough Beckett Cricket League titles on final day

Ebberston CC celebrate their Premier Division title win.

The visitors were skittled for only 49 runs, James Boyes and Sam Hardie taking two wickets apiece, Alex Machen’s 24no in 12 balls sealing the title win with 52-2 in 8.3 overs.

Heslerton were relegated despite their 33-run win at home to Great Habton, who beat the drop by just six points.

Adam Spaven’s 40 was vital as the hosts posted 140-8, Habton being dismissed for 107 in reply as Johnny Duffill bagged a brilliant 5-23 and Marc Dring 3-30, while John Lumley struck 32.

Seamer & Irton CC won promotion to the top flight as CPH Scarborough Beckett Cricket League Division One champions.

Flixton 2nds also slipped out of the top flight after an eight-wicket loss at home to third-placed Staxton.

Oliver Stabler struck 69 as the hosts posted 158-9, Reuben Lacey adding 30 with Dan Outhart taking 4-39 and Kyle Outhart 3-27.

David Williamson (59no) and Jonathon Outhart (55no) steered Staxton to a winning 159-2 in just 27 overs.

Mulgrave earned second spot thanks to a two-wicket success at Cayton.

Michael Minz struck a superb 84 not out as the hosts were all out for 184, K Spenceley taking 3-24.

Kieran Noble (51) and Craig Thompson (47no) helped the visitors edge home despite fine bowling from Toby Jones (3-18).

Scalby won by eight runs in a high-scoring clash at home to Staithes.

Lachlan Cooke smashed 80 and James Long 56 as the hosts posted 219-8, Joe Childs adding 27.

Opener Brad Lewis gave Staithes hope with 55 and stalwart all-rounder added Jeff Morrison added 50 and last-man Stuart Theaker a defiant 38no, but Cooke capped a cracking all-round show with 3-32 and Chris Malthouse took 3-16 as Staithes fell agonisingly short on 211 all out with seven balls remaining.

Seamer & Irton won the Division One title thanks to a brilliant five-wicket haul from Matty Walters in their rapid nine-wicket win at home to Bridlington 2nds.

Walters bagged 5-19 and Caeleb Potter 3-14 as Brid slumped to 67 all out, David Graham (26no) and Shannon Threlfo (22no) sealing a win with 71-1 from 11.4 overs.

Runners-up Wykeham confirmed promotion with a 157-run home win against Ganton.

Sam Owen hit 79 and Luke O’Brien 66 as the hosts racked up 248-7, and Ganton slumped to 91 all out in reply as O’Brien bagged four wickets.

Sewerby won by eight runs in a thriller at home to Fylingdales.

Skipper Tom Shrimpton led the way with a superb 81 as Dales were all out for 192 in reply to Sewerby’s 200-5.

Alex Shipley was the home bowling star with 3-29 in 10 overs.

Earlier, Mike Artley top-scored with 52, skipper Steven Kitching had struck 48 and Somerled Macdonald added 28no for the clifftop club, Shrimpton snapping up 3-32.

Relegated Snainton ended their season on a winning note, triumphing by 16 runs at home to third-placed Sherburn.

Openers Michael Kipling and Tom Poor hit 58 and 32 respectively as Snainton posted 164-7, Chris Crawford taking three wickets.

Kipling and Ben Norman took three wickets each as Sherburn were dismissed for 148, Dean Foxton hitting 53 and George Wilson 27.

Settrington saw off their title rivals Scalby 2nds by eight wickets to secure the championship trophy in the final game of the season.

Tim Piper hit 31 as the visitors were all out for 101, Settrington easing to victory for the loss of two wickets to clinch the title.

Luke Dixon hit an unbeaten 114 as Flamborough cruised to an 86-run success against Thixendale, while Cloughton won by three wickets at home to Seamer 2nds.

Relegated Ravenscar at least ended the season on a high note with a one-wicket success against Cayton 2nds.

Filey 2nds won by six runs in a dramatic final match at Forge Valley to see off rivals Malton 3rds and claim the Division Three title.

The visitors posted 146-8 in their 40 overs and Valley could only managed 140-4 in reply as Filey secured the championship.

Malton 3rds’ three-wicket win at home to Glaisdale proved to be in vain, although the success did ensure the Ryedale side secured promotion as runners-up to Filey 2nds.

Matthew Hornby bagged 4-31 as Glaisdale were skittled for 91, but the hosts then struggled in their reply and were grateful for an unbeaten 21 from opener Isaac Simmons to edge them to the win, number three bat Alex Biles also adding 21.

Third-placed Grosmont lost by five wickets at home to fourth-placed Wykeham 2nds.

Reece Wright and Chris Kirkham-Knowles took three wickets apiece as the hosts were dismissed for 142, Tom Benney top-scoring with 31.

In reply, A Clarkson took 3-31 to keep the hosts in the game but a brilliant knock of 64 by opener Jack Milburn paved the way for Wykeham’s win, Tom Hiley’s 16no wrapping up the win.

Sherburn 2nds powered to a 77-run success at home to relegated Wold Newton.

Lee Jack’s outstanding 62 not out was the driving force behind Sherburn’s 145 all out, Mark Holtby bagging a superb 4-19 and James Pashley 3-28.

Newton were then skittled for just 68, Abin Roy scooping a stunning 5-8 and Al Lickes an excellent 4-5.