Eddie Cass hits ton as Great Habton net opening-day win at Folkton & Flixton 2nds

Linden Gray

Cass clattered 11 fours and two sixes in his superb 114 as Habton posted 243-8, Jack Stockdale adding 25 while Lee Elvidge bagged 3-46 for Flixton.

Elvidge, batting at number nine, top-scored with 35 as Flixton were dismissed for 104 in 31.4 overs, Cass, Jordan Allanby and Jack Campbell-Carter taking two wickets apiece for the visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craig Thompson bagged a superb 5-22 as defending champions Mulgrave eased to an eight-wicket win at Scalby.

Ben Luntley hit a superb 71 and Umais Memon 38 as their excellent 118-run stand for the third wicket helped the hosts rally from 5-2, but they lost seven wickets for 38 runs as Thompson and Jos Storr (3-40) limited Scalby to 161-9.

Opener Chris Knight’s stunning 85, allied to 35no from Jack Morgan steered Mulgrave to a winning 165-2 in 30 overs.

Billy Welford’s unbeaten 57 guided Staithes to a five-wicket success at Heslerton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hosts posted 106-7 from 45 overs, Sam Triffitt top-scoring with 43no, Rob Middlewood adding 25, Jeff Morrison and Dan Belsham taking two wickets each.

Welford then led Staithes to victory after they had slipped to 41-4.

Linden Gray made the ideal start to his first season back at Staxton, the all-rounder smashing a brilliant 87no and taking two wickets in their 95-run triumph at home to Brompton.

Skipper Ryan Hargreaves hit 47 while Linden Gray hammered six sixes and five fours in his excellent knock as they posted 202-3 from their 42 overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Captain Hargreaves took 3-9, while Linden and Kingsley Gray took 2-13 and 2-20 respectively as Brompton were all out for 107, Ted Barker hitting 33 and Tom Pateman 32.

Ebberston worked hard for a three-wicket victory at Cayton.

A stunning eight-wicket haul from Greg Cousins helped Ganton pull off an amazing comeback 19-run success on the road at Sewerby in Division One.

Ganton looked to be heading for an opening-day defeat on the clifftops as they slumped to 74 all out, skipper Will Bradley scoring what turned out to be a crucial 34.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex Shipley snapped up 4-20, Ash Porter 3-29 and Jamie Artley 2-11 as the hosts dominated with the ball.

Cousins then tore through the Sewerby line-up with magnificent figures of 8-14 in 10 overs, Bradley capping a great all-round display with 2-12 in eight overs as the hosts struggled to 55 all out in 35 overs.

Wykeham opener Luke O’Brien’s superb 118 helped his side coast to a 127-run home win against Ebberston 2nds.

Jack Milburn also impressed with 67, sharing a fourth-wicket stand of 143 runs with O’Brien, as the hosts piled up 265-6 in 45 overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vernon Smith, Scott Jackson and Nick Embleton took two wickets each for Ebberston.

Opener George Hardie battled away for 54 in reply, but Ebberston fell well short with 138 all out, all-rounder O’Brien completing an excellent all-round display with 4-15, along with two wickets each from Harry Amstell and Will Ward.