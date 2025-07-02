​Eddy Lomas’ five-wicket haul fails to save Pocklington CC from defeat

Pocklington CC 1sts celebrate taking a wicket during their home loss against Malton & Old Malton. Photo by Phil Gilbank

Pocklington CC 1sts lost by 41 runs at home to Malton & Old Malton on Saturday.

​Eddy Lomas scooped 5-46 as Malton made 207 all out, Neal Jackson hit 61 for Pock as they were dismissed for 166.

Pock 2nds lost by 47 runs at Saxton, despite the efforts of Joss Room (76), Max Wilson (53) and Joe Wilson (39no).

Pocklington 3rds won by two wickets at Stockton & Hopgrove 2nds.

Zander Adlington’s 42no steered Pock to the win, John Fiorentini adding 35 and A Sumner 27 after the hosts posted 198-5.

It was a mixed bag of a weekend for Woodhouse Grange, two wins and two defeats in the league on Saturday, followed by two emphatic cup wins on Sunday.

At Castleford, Woodhouse 1sts bowled out the Premier League leaders for 255.

In reply the Woodhouse top order all got in then got out before the six victims of former county spinner, David Wainwright, torpedoed their hopes.

Zak Wilson, promoted to open, made 46 and Lee Goddard 64 but Woodhouse were out for 226 in the 48th over.

A big win followed on Sunday at Cawthorne to reach the semi-final of the league cup.

Cawthorne were skittled for 122, three wickets each for Tom Neal and Jack Dyson, before Woodhouse strolled to victory at 124-2 with 50 from Harry Jackson.

Woodhouse 2nds continued their Prem 2 challenge, beating Acomb by two wickets.

Acomb set 238-7, Rob Gainer taking 4-63, then Woodhouse were led to victory by Matt Ainley, the skipper returning from a spell of first team duty to smash 92 from 56 balls as they reached 239-8.

And Ainley was at it again 24-hours later, hitting 68 from 26 deliveries as Woodhouse 2nds' 125-3 quickly overhauled Beverley's 119 in YPLN Hundred competition.

Woodhouse 3rds won by seven wickets at Selby, where Stan Newman and Riley Cooper bowled the home side out for 144 then Harry Cooper's unbeaten 50 topped Grange's 145-3.

But Clifton Alliance 3rds' 261-4 was too many for Woodhouse 4ths who fell short at 195 all out.

Stamford Bridge captain Chris Wood led from the front in their comprehensive win over Fairburn in Prem 2, hitting 119 in his side's 243-7 then taking 3-16 to shoot out Fairburn for 133, Kev Murphy and Dave Chaplin taking the other seven wickets.

Jack Cowling made 60 in Londesborough Park's 227-9, before they were overtaken by Brid at 231-3; but Londesborough 2nds had a good four-wicket win over Goole.