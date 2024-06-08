Elliot Hatton hammers spectacular 127no to steer Flixton into last 32 of National Village Cricket Cup

Elliot Hatton was on top form in Flixton's win at Welton.

In the Yorkshire Premier League North Championship East, Flixton CC recorded an impressive seven-wicket victory away at Welton on Saturday.

Elliot smashed eight sixes and 11 fours as Flixton chased down Grange’s 246-6 to progress to the last 32 after a high-scoring encounter.

Flixton captain Will Hutchinson won the toss and chose to bowl, Woodhouse opener Harry Jackson smashed 51 from just 26 balls, followed up by Matthew Ainley with 112 and Ben Burdett (47no), leaving Flixton facing an uphill target.

Opener Hutchinson again led by example with a solid 65 before Elliot Hatton left the hosts reeling with his spectacular ton as Flixton finished on 247-3 after 35.3 overs.

Will Hutchinson hit a superb half-century in the area final win. Picture by Will Palmer.

On Sunday June 23, Flixton face a trip to Alvanley of the Cheshire League with the winners taking a place in the last 16 of the competition, previously won by the York League side at Lord's in 2018.

The stand-in Flixton skipper Marley Ward won the toss and elected to field first.

Welton opener Dan Furlong (26), number three bat Ben Wilkinson (24) and an explosive 35 in 31 balls, including four fours and a six, from number seven James Windeatt made an impression but wickets fell too regularly, leaving the hosts 160 all out in 45.2 overs, having been handily placed at 72-3 and 143-6.

The in-form Calum Hatton took three wickets for 30 and Ed Hopper closed the innings with three wickets for just two runs.

Elliot Hatton chipped in with 2-23 from eight overs, and there was also a wicket apiece for Charlie Colley and Mukul Mahesh.

Flixton opening batsmen Oliver Stabler (17) and Ed Hopper (29) took the sting out of the Welton bowling attack, leaving Calum Hatton (34 not out from 46 deliveries) and brother Elliot (53 in 52 balls including eight fours and a six) to put pressure on the home bowlers.

Flixton finished on 164-3 in 38.2 overs to win with ease.

This away-day triumph lifted Flixton into second place in the league standings.