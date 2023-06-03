News you can trust since 1882
​Flixton got the better of hosts Patrington in a high-scoring match in the Yorkshire Premier League North Championship East on Saturday.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 21:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jun 2023, 21:15 BST
Top Flixton batter Elliot Hatton Photo by Richard Ponter

The home side won the toss and chose to bat first, writes John Boddy.

Captain Ashley McKinley led the way with a highly positive 136 backed up by Ben Butler (23) and a late order 38no. by Grant Van Es leaving Patrington on a more than useful 277 all out from 50 overs.

Pick of the Flixton bowlers were Rehaan Shyamsundar with 4 for 42 and Charlie Colley 3 for 49.

The Flixton reply began steadily until Harry Walmsley (27) and Cameron Anderson (51) picked up the pace.

Elliot Hatton continued his fine run of form, steering the visitors home with an outstanding 107no with four overs to spare, finishing on 281 for 6.

Next Saturday Flixton are at home to Woodhouse Grange 2nds.

