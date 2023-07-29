News you can trust since 1882
Elliot Hatton stars as Flixton win Harburn Cup final against Scalby

​Folkton & Flixton CC won their 15th Harburn Cup as they overcame Scalby CC in the 2023 Linda Goulding Memorial final, sponsored by Andy-Hire Sales & Service Ltd in front of an appreciative crowd on a sunny Friday July evening.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 29th Jul 2023, 09:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Jul 2023, 09:33 BST
Flixton won their 15th Harburn Cup final.
Flixton won their 15th Harburn Cup final.

Despite torrential rain in the days leading up to the final of the Scarborough & District Evening Cricket League competition, hosts Seamer & Irton had worked wonders to prepare a playing surface fit for the prestigious final, writes Simon Dobson.

All-rounder Elilot Hatton was the star as Flixton batted first. The left-hander struck an imperious 68, which included seven sixes, and was the main contributor to his side.

Spinner Lachlan Cooke’s 4-39 pegged back Flixton’s batting line-up, who at one point with Hatton on top form, looked capable of posting a total in excess of 175.

Elliot Hatton was the star man with a superb 68 as Flixton won their 15th Harburn Cup.
Elliot Hatton was the star man with a superb 68 as Flixton won their 15th Harburn Cup.
They finished on 155-8 from their 14 eight-ball overs and Scalby had recovered well.

Cooke and Lachlan Scales started positively but a misunderstanding led to an unfortunate run-out.

Ben Luntley and Matty Jones both made 21, but Scalby were always behind the rate and Charlie Colley claimed 3-17 to confirm Flixton’s dominance. Scalby ended on 110-8, falling short by 45 runs.

Flixton had earned their place in the final with wins against Snainton and Scarborough in the quarter-final and semi-finals respectively, while Scalby moved through to the final with successes against Seamer and Staxton.

