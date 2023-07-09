News you can trust since 1882
Elliot Hatton stars despite Flixton’s defeat at high-flyers Welton

In the Yorkshire Premier League North Championship East, Flixton fell 11 runs short away at second-placed Welton in a match reduced to 22 overs per side.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 9th Jul 2023, 11:00 BST- 1 min read
Elliot Hatton stars despite Flixton’s defeat at high-flyers Welton

Having won the toss and asked Welton to bat, the rain interruptions meant the innings for both sides were reduced which looked to benefit Flixton with Welton finishing on a moderate 111 from their allocation.

Matthew Wilkinson was the mainstay of the Welton batting with 48 whilst Elliot Hatton took 5 for 23 and Charlie Colley picked up 3 for 13.

The Flixton reply fell away tamely, only Will Hutchinson showing any real resistance with 26 but wickets fell regularly. Ben Wilkinson with 3 for 11 and Josh Wilcox with 3 for 25 left Flixton stranded on 100 for 9 after 22 overs.

Next Saturday Flixton are at home to Driffield 2nds.

