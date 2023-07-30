News you can trust since 1882
Elliot Hatton takes magnificent seven wickets as Flixton earn victory at Brandesburton

​In the Yorkshire Premier League North Championship East, Flixton travelled to Brandesburton and returned with a five wicket victory.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 30th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

Brandesburton won the toss and chose to bat, setting off briskly with the opening pair putting on 56 before Flixton debutant Zain Maqsood removed the dangerous Jatin Khurana for 24.

From then on wickets tumbled with regularity, mainly due to Elliot Hatton 7-25 and brother Calum 2-18, leaving the home side all out on 115 in 29 overs.

The Flixton reply looked straightforward, Jake Hatton top scoring with 27 before several wickets fell. Cam Anderson (24no) and Calum Hatton (16no) held their nerve to see Flixton home in 30.5 overs.

Jatin Khurana took 3-32.

Next Saturday Flixton are at home to Cottingham.

