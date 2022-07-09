Elliot Hatton the all-round star as Folkton & Flixton book place in Scarborough Hospital Cup final

Folkton and Flixton CC defeated Filey CC by 49 runs to book their place in the Scarborough Hospital Cup final.

By Andy Bloomfield
Saturday, 9th July 2022, 8:29 am
Updated Saturday, 9th July 2022, 8:51 am
Winning the toss and choosing to bat, Flixton made steady progress but the game was defined by the in-form Harry Walmsley (68no) and Elliot Hatton (40), taking the score to a healthy 172 in 20 overs.

Filey started badly, losing early wickets until Aaron Howard (59) changed the mood with some impressive hitting but following his departure, the Filey innings fell away.

Elliot Hatton once again impressed with figures of 5-15.

Flixton will meet the winners of the Pickering v Scarborough semi-final in the North Marine Road final on Friday July 29.

