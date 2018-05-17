EVENING LEAGUE: Clapham clatters 92 in Scalby B’s 119-run win at Ebberston

Nigel Clapham hit a swashbuckling 92 to guide Scalby B to a crushing 119-run win against Ebberston B in Division C.

Scalby stalwart Clapham helped guide his side to 174-3, Rory Skelton adding 26.

Ebberston got nowhere near their target in reply as they were bowled out for just 55.

Michael Kipling shone with the ball to help Snainton to victory against Ravenscar in a low-scoring contest.

Snainton only posted 82-6, Hayden Williamson taking 3-18.

Kipling claimed stunning figures of 5-9 to ensure Ravenscar were shot out for just 59.

John Flinton hit an unbeaten 69, but still found himself on the losing side as Wykeham B beat Forge Valley B.

Flinton’s knock helped Valley to 109-6, Henry Tubbs taking 3-25.

Max Lane hit 30 and Lewis Eustace added 26 in Wykeham’s reply as they made it to 111-7, Flinton doing his best again to try and help his side to the win with 4-31.

Elliot Hatton and Alex Porter both took 3-9 to help Flixton B beat Muston by 58 runs.

Carl Sample hit 40 and Joey Harris 27 as they posted 108-5, before Hatton and Porter teamed up to dismiss Muston for just 52 in their reply.

Liam Scott continued his form with the bat as he hit 50 retired in Staxton B’s 24-run win against Cayton B.

Dave Aldcroft added 33 to Scott’s half-century as Staxton made it to 133-8, Daz Jones taking 3-32.

Despite Chris Horton hitting 29, Adrian Young’s 3-34 helped restrict Cayton to 109-7.

Alex Machen added to his stunning 150 on Saturday with 72 in Ebberston’s 26-run win against Scalby in Division A.

Machen’s knock helped his side to 140-5, Scalby’s Aussie spinner Lachlan Cooke taking 3-33.

Despite Brad Walker hitting 30 and Adam Waugh adding 26 not out in reply, Scalby fell short on 114-5.

Tom Fitzgerald was the star man with bat and ball in Filey’s 40-run win against Seamer.

The Aussie all-rounder top-scored with 40, with Aaron Howard (35) and Josh Dawson (33) also contributing.

Fitzgerald then took 4-19 to ensure Seamer fell short of their target on 130-7, Adam Morris hitting 51 and Sam Collinson 46.

Heslerton beat Wykeham by nine wickets.

Wykeham posted 99-9, Kev Thompson hitting 34, while Ross Triffitt took 4-16.

Josh Greenlay’s unbeaten 54 then guided Heslerton to 101-1.

Staxton secured a 31-run win against Ganton.

The title-chasers racked up 120-7 before Linden Gray’s 4-18 ensured the hosts fell short on 89-9, despite a solid unbeaten 25 from Rob Bradley.

Flixton saw off a strong Scarborough side by 29 runs in Division B.

Jake Hatton (45), Noman Shabir (41no) and Stu Stocks (41) were all in form with the bat as Flixton posted 170-5, Sam Drury taking 3-32.

Scarborough’s reply was boosted by 62 Kieran Fenwick and 35 from Drury, but Harry Walmsley’s spell of 4-21 helped Flixton to victory as the visitors’ innings ended on 141-9.

Cayton beat Cloughton B by 43 runs.

Jake McAleese top-scored with 36 and he was supported by 29 from James Small and 27 from Harry Holden in their total of 154-8.

Three wickets for 21 runs from Robbie Hill then made sure of the win for Cayton as Cloughton were restricted to 111-9, Ben Rowe hitting 34 and Lewis Taylor 31.

Cloughton A fared better than their B side as they beat Forge Valley by 37 runs.

Aaron Virr top-scored with a crucial 46 for the victors in their 151-8, Matty Nettleton taking 4-24.

Gary Jordan (3-19) and Paul Goodenough (3-40) then teamed up to make sure Valley could only make it to 114 all out in their reply, falling 37 runs short.

Sherburn beat Seamer B by three wickets.

Seamer made their way to 113-7, Luke Horton top-scoring on 33 with support from Luke Sheader, who added 26.

Archie Graham’s spell of 3-22 helped restrict their total.

In reply, Craig Sanderson smashed 35 and Daley Wharton contributed 29 as Sherburn made it to 114-7 to take the victory.

Ash Oldroyd did his best to make things interesting, his figures of 4-27 giving Seamer hope, but Sanderson and Wharton’s runs guided the visitors to the victory.