News you can trust since 1882
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Excellent all-round team effort steers Bridlington CC to home win against Cottingham

All-rounders Casey Rudd and Elliot Traves, along with batsman Will Norman, were the star men Bridlington Cricket Club 1sts claimed a superb 23-run home win against Cottingham on Saturday.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 11th Jul 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 07:51 BST
An excellent all-round team effort steered Bridlington CC to a home win against CottinghamAn excellent all-round team effort steered Bridlington CC to a home win against Cottingham
An excellent all-round team effort steered Bridlington CC to a home win against Cottingham

Bridlington skipper Ricky Robinson won the toss and chose to bat first with the rainclouds gathering.

Despite the early loss of opener John Major for 1, Rudd and Norman shared a crucial second-wicket stand of 59 runs to get the Dukes Park club back on track.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rudd was dismissed for 30 and Norman fell for 61 as the home side slipped from 79-1 to 136-7 as Cottingham threatened to dismiss Bridlington for under 150 runs.

Brid batter Will Norman celebrates his half-century against Cottingham. PHOTOS BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHYBrid batter Will Norman celebrates his half-century against Cottingham. PHOTOS BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY
Brid batter Will Norman celebrates his half-century against Cottingham. PHOTOS BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY
Most Popular

An excellent undefeated eighth-wicket stand of 43 runs between tail-enders Adam Newington and Elliot Traves steered Bridlington to 179-7 from their 42 overs in the rain-affected clash.

Newington hit 23 not out in 19 balls and Elliot Traves a run-a-ball 20 not out to give Brid a late boost.

James Brown was the pick of the visitors’ bowling attack with final figures of 3-40.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In reply, Cottingham slumped to 39-4 as opening home bowlers Rudd and Newington ripped through the batting order of the away team.

A home batsman is clean-bowledA home batsman is clean-bowled
A home batsman is clean-bowled

Rudd ended the match with excellent bowling figures of 4-34 from his 10.3 overs, while Newington returned a tidy 1-36 in his 11 overs.

Daniel Furlong (56) battled away for the away team but Elliot Traves’ 3-17 and home captain Robinson’s 2-32 saw Cottingham dismissed for 156 in 37.3 overs.

Brid head to Hull Zingari this coming Saturday.

Related topics:Casey RuddJohn MajorBridlington