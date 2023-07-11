Excellent all-round team effort steers Bridlington CC to home win against Cottingham

An excellent all-round team effort steered Bridlington CC to a home win against Cottingham

Bridlington skipper Ricky Robinson won the toss and chose to bat first with the rainclouds gathering.

Despite the early loss of opener John Major for 1, Rudd and Norman shared a crucial second-wicket stand of 59 runs to get the Dukes Park club back on track.

Rudd was dismissed for 30 and Norman fell for 61 as the home side slipped from 79-1 to 136-7 as Cottingham threatened to dismiss Bridlington for under 150 runs.

Brid batter Will Norman celebrates his half-century against Cottingham. PHOTOS BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

An excellent undefeated eighth-wicket stand of 43 runs between tail-enders Adam Newington and Elliot Traves steered Bridlington to 179-7 from their 42 overs in the rain-affected clash.

Newington hit 23 not out in 19 balls and Elliot Traves a run-a-ball 20 not out to give Brid a late boost.

James Brown was the pick of the visitors’ bowling attack with final figures of 3-40.

In reply, Cottingham slumped to 39-4 as opening home bowlers Rudd and Newington ripped through the batting order of the away team.

A home batsman is clean-bowled

Rudd ended the match with excellent bowling figures of 4-34 from his 10.3 overs, while Newington returned a tidy 1-36 in his 11 overs.

Daniel Furlong (56) battled away for the away team but Elliot Traves’ 3-17 and home captain Robinson’s 2-32 saw Cottingham dismissed for 156 in 37.3 overs.