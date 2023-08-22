Filey 2nds and Malton 3rds set for final-day Scarborough Beckett Cricket League Division Three title drama

John Lay's fifty failed to save Malton 3rds from a loss against Muston.

Filey 2nds’ eight-wicket home success at home to Glaisdale puts them three points clear of Malton 3rds. Filey finish their season at Forge Valley this Saturday, while Malton are at home to Glaisdale.

John Lay top-scored with 54 as Malton were dismissed for 110, Gareth Amos bagging 4-46. Muston’s Laurence Webb then hit a vital 56no as the relegated side secured a winning 119-6.

Jake Lyon smashed a brilliant 98 as Scarborough Rugby Club powered to a 107-run home win at home to relegated Wold Newton.

Lyon hit four sixes and eight fours as the hosts made 193-9, Keely Moore taking 3-49. Mark Kelly snapped up a superb 4-9 and Ryan Hamblett 3-6 as Newton were then dismissed for 86, despite Shaun Bayes’ 38.

Charlie Parker was the all-round hero as Grosmont won by six wickets at Sherburn 2nds, Parker’s outstanding 5-16 helped dismiss Sherburn for 111, the all-rounder then struck 68no to guide the visitors to victory.

Forge Valley won by two wickets at Wykeham 2nds, Tariq Dawlatzai took 4-15 as Wykeham made 108-8, and despite Tom Hiley’s 4-21 Valley won thanks to Charlie Baldwin’s 28.

Ravenscar 2nds won by 13 runs at Forge Valley 2nds in Division Four.

Brompton 2nds confirmed their Division Five title win with a dramatic eight-run victory at runners-up Brid 3rds.