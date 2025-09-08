Mike Artley's excellent unbeaten 60 guided Sewerby to a three-wicket win at Settrington. Photo by TCF Photography

Filey clinched the YPLN Beckett Division 2 title with a comfortable 97-run win at home to Scalby 2nds on Saturday.

Home skipper Sean Pinder top-scored with 60, while Ellery Liley added 56, Craig Sanderson 50 and Tom Micklethwaite 28 as they made 244-6, Chris Malthouse taking 3-52.

Paul Wookey’s 3-11, allied to two wickets apiece for Ben Robson and William Skene, dismissed Scalby for 147, Edwyn Elliott-Hobson hitting 40no and Dan Gregory 28, and secured the title for the Clarence Drive club.

Ganton secured their promotion to the top flight with a rapid nine-wicket win at home to eight-man Grosmont.

Steve Janney struck 61 in Brid 2nds' loss at Staithes. Photo by TCF Photography

Edward Bradley scooped 4-19 as the relegated visitors slumped to 33 all out in just 13.1 overs, Ganton knocking off the required runs in just 27 balls.

Jack Corner took an amazing 6-26 as Great Habton also swiftly wrapped up their promotion to Division 1 with a six-wicket success at home to Flamborough.

The visitors were all out for just 57 runs in 22.1 overs, Josh Campbell-Carter taking 3-20 and Tom Easterby’s 28no sealed the win for the hosts after an early wobble saw them slip to 1-2.

Seamer 2nds remain just two points above the relegation zone after their three-wicket loss at Cayton.

Charlie Baldwin shone with the bat in Forge Valley, hitting 38no as they defeated Staxton 2nds in Beckett Division 3. Photo by Simon Dobson

Opener Darrol Lewis top-scored with 43 as Seamer slumped from 64-0 to 94 all out, Kieran Glave taking a brilliant 4-7 and Joel Boyer an excellent 4-13.

Tom Watson’s spectacular 6-24 had Cayton in big trouble but Corey Towell’s 34no saw them home with 96-7 in 20.5 overs, opener Paul Pennock having struck 31.

Mike Artley’s excellent 60 not out steered Sewerby to a three-wicket win at second-from-bottom Settrington, whose battle to beat the drop continues to the final match of the season.

Jonathon Atkinson took a brilliant 6-26 as Sewerby dismissed the home side for 108.

Rob Harrison’s 3-19 then gave Sewerby some problems as they slipped to 26-6, but Artley’s excellent innings steered the visitors to a winning 109-7 in 32.3 overs, Ian Jones chipping in with 29.

Cloughton conceded their game at home to Thornton Dale.

Scalby are all-but champions of Division 1 after their hosts Flixton 2nds conceded, a result which confirms Flixton’s relegation.

Seamer are 10 points behind the leaders after their rapid eight-wicket win at home to 10-man Staxton, with just one match-day remaining this season.

Taj Clarke hit a defiant 27 as the visitors were skittled for just 61 in 17.1 overs, Gaz Lawton snapping up an astounding 6-22.

Archie Graham struck 30 in reply and Harrison Wood blasted 25no in nine balls as the hosts raced to a victorious 63-2 in just six overs.

Staithes cruised to a nine-wicket win at home to Bridlington 2nds.

Jeff Morrison snapped up 3-29 and Callum Horne 3-45 as Brid were all out for 146, Steven Janney top-scoring with a plucky 61 and Sam Edmundson 26.

BIlly Welford led the way with an excellent 74no in 83 balls and fellow opener Chris Morrison blasted 60 off just 49 deliveries as they secured the win with 147-1 in 24.1 overs.

Brompton worked hard for a three-wicket win at Ebberston.

James Bruce snapped up 4-16 and Jim Boyes 4-34 as the hosts were all out for 99, Jake Finnigan top-scoring with 27.

Brompton edged home to 100-7 in 17 overs thanks to Adriel Tandi’s 16no and Tom Pateman’s 11no after Ben Jarvis earlier struck 39.

Wykeham won by nine wickets at home to Sherburn, with Malachi Harry and Will Ward taking 3-25 apiece for the visitors.

Brompton 2nds kept alive their slim chances of gaining promotion from Division 3 with a 158-win victory at home to second-placed Staithes 2nds – ensuring that the visitors remain on the brink of promotion.

Opener Jay Allison Wilson was the star batsman with a superb 88 in just 69 balls – including six sixes and eight fours, while skipper Phil Holden added 37 and fellow opening bat Dan Reardon 36 as they made 212-5.

Alex Bennett’s sparkling spell of 6-13 sent 10-man Staithes crashing to 54 all out leaving Brompton six points behind third-placed Scarborough Hospital and seven behind second-placed Staithes 2nds.

Scarborough Hospital stayed on track for promotion after they won by 43 runs at home to Wykeham 2nds.

Nizamudheen Poozhithara top-scored with 41 and Libin Varghese added 25 as Hospital made 166 and B Brolly took 3-17.

Reece Wright hit 38 and opener David Stockhill 34 in reply, but Srivatsa Sambumurthy’s 3-23 helped limit the visitors to 123-8.

Sherburn 2nds powered to a stunning 134-run win at home to Snainton in their last game of the season to keep their slim survival hopes alive.

Scott Wilson top-scored for the hosts with an excellent 84, supported by fellow opener Dean Foxton (37) and Matthew Lickes (36no) as they posted 197-5, Paul Kinghorn taking 3-41.

Daley Wharton then rattled through the Snainton batting order with a brilliant spell of 6-14, supported well by Jake Peckitt’s 3-18 as Snainton crumbled to 63 all out despite Paul Nicholson’s 31.

Champions-elect Forge Valley dug deep for a three-wicket triumph at struggling Staxton 2nds.

L Calvert, on loan to Staxton from Valley, top-scored with 75no for the hosts as they made 130-7, Aron Calvert taking 4-17.

Valley looked in trouble on 62-6, but Charlie Baldwin’s 38no and Charlie Ionascu’s 27, allied to Will Tindall’s 18no, saw Valley to victory.

Scarborough Rugby Club sit at the foot of the table, five points behind Staxton 2nds and Sherburn 2nds, after their 48-run home loss to Ebberston 2nds.

Scarborough 2nds secured the Division 4 title despite losing by 22 runs at Bridlington 3rds, who also ensured their promotion with the win.

Dale Bower top-scored with 61no as Brid were dismissed for 168 in 36.4 overs, Lewis Beasley adding 27 and Steve Lount 26 while Tom Bussey scooped 4-22.

Joshua Richardson then snapped up a stunning 5-33 and all-rounder Beasley 3-20 as Scarborough were all out for 146, Bussey capping an excellent all-round day with a defiant 58 not out.Daisy Stokoe took a brilliant 5-4 as

Ravenscar secured promotion with a swift eight-wicket success at home to 10-man Glaisdale 2nds.

Jish Rewcroft and Will Warwick took two wickets apiece as the visitors were skittled for 56 in 26 overs despite opener Jack Harland’s defiant 35.

Shaun Bayes (22no) and Aqueel Zulfiqar (20no) steered the hosts to victory – and promotion.

Wold Newton’s promotion hopes were dashed by a four-wicket loss at Forge Valley 2nds.

Kyle Orange hammered 54 and Arun Yadav 29 as Newton posted 167-8, Jay Richards’ 52 and Jed Marley’s 50, along with Iestyn Jones’ 35 gave Valley a flying start at 130-1, and although Bradley Gregory’s reduced Valley to 151-6, Jon Duffill’s rapid 16no saw the home side to victory.

Thornton Dale 2nds powered to a 117-run win at home to Ravenscar 2nds.

Andy Parsons struck 62, the second-highest scorer being extras with 31, followed by Dale skipper Simon Boyes 30 and Harry Parsons 27 as Dale were dismissed for 184, Jon Murrell (4-56) and John Nelson (3-31) the star bowlers for the visitors.

Jack Mosley then snapped up 3-14, Gary Newton 3-13, Harry Parsons 2-7 and Jacob Carmichael 2-8 as the away side stumbled to 67 all out, opener John Walkington top-scoring with 26 in 93 balls.

Thomas Danby bagged a brilliant 5-33 as Wykeham 3rds won by two wickets at home to Filey 2nds.

Number eight Hashami Khalil Ullah struck 48 to help push Filey to 134 all out in the face of top bowling from Danby.

Wykeham looked in deep trouble at 91-8, but a heroic 46no in just 27 balls from former Scarborough CC 1sts skipper Piet Rinke, batting at number 9, saw the hosts reach a winning 135-8 with 3.4 overs remaining.

Alex Potter took 3-28 for Filey.