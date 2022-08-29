Filey hot-shots win Cayley Cup final

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Filey CC win Cayley Cup at Seamer & Irton CC

There was only one semi-final on the finals day as Heslerton conceded their semi to Seamer, Filey won the toss and elected to field against Mulgrave.

The Whitby side lost Chris Batchelor early on, but fellow opener Liam Connop soon made up for this loss as he hammered 10 fours in his unbeaten 64 in 51 balls.

Connop shared a second-wicket partnership of 63 with Chris Clarkson, who hit 35 in 22 deliveries, the Mulgrave batters posting a decent 162-5.

Keen bowling from skipper David Brannan kept Filey in contention, as he claimed 2-30 from his four overs.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Mckernon (2-36) had Filey in trouble early on as he dismissed dangerous openers Josh Dawson and Craig Sanderson, to leave the chasing side in deep trouble at 4-2.

Brannan and Thomas Fitzgerald then joined forces and got Filey back on track with a 46-run stand for the third wicket, the latter falling to Batchelor after an excellent 32 in just 15 balls, including five fours and a six.

Aaron Howard then linked up with Brannan to drive their team forwards, and their 76-run stand for the fourth wicket looked to be steering Filey to victory.

Howard was dismissed for 34 in 29 balls, including one six and three fours, but with Brannan still at the crease the win looked to be in the bag, and even losing a couple of late wickets taken by Andy Raw (2-33) Filey needed just one run off the final three balls but Jordan Powell missed all three to leave them on 162-7 off 20 overs and took the match to a super over.

Brannan remained unbeaten with a magnificent 68 in 54 balls, smacking two sixes and five fours.

Filey batted first in the super over and scored nine, Mulgrave lost two wickets for four runs, Harry Burton taking both, meaning Filey faced the hosts in the final.

Seamer won the toss in the final and chose to bat but never got going as they were all out for 95 in 18.4 overs, Tom Watson taking 2-15, Dawson 2-26 and Brannan 2-21.

Fitzgerald then hammered 48 in 26 balls and Brannan 17no, including a six to win the game with 98-3 in just 11.4 overs.