Five-star Austin Thompson hits top gear in Cayton’s Scarborough Evening Cricket League win against Ganton

Cayton claimed a crucial win against Ganton.

Cayton boosted their chances of securing promotion from AndyHire Scarborough & District Evening Cricket League Division B with a 19-run home success at 10-man Ganton.

Ganton bowler Ed Bradley had Cayton in all sorts of trouble early on as his 4-32 saw the home side struggling at 33-4, four of the top five batters all departing cheaply.

An exceptional fifth-wicket wicket partnership of 78 runs between number three bat Toby Jones and James Ward got the hosts back on track.

Jones hit 42 from 41 deliveries including three fours, while James Ward remained unbeaten on 38 from 39 balls, including a four and a six as Cayton posted a total of 118-5 after the 14 eight-ball overs.

Austin Thompson’s magnificent spell of 5-23, allied to Tom Ward’s 2-18 saw Ganton in deep trouble at 42-7.

Will Megginson’s 32 not out in 32 balls, including three fours and a six, gave Ganton hope but they were all out for 101 with one ball remaining.

Second-placed Forge Valley breezed to an eight-wicket win at Snainton B in Division C.

The hosts were all out for 38 in 13 overs, Luca Bamfield taking 2-11 and knocked the runs off comfortably.

Third-placed Scalby B powered to a 106-run home success against Wykeham B to boost their title push.

Seamer B remain in the promotion hunt after hammered lowly Ravenscar by nine wickets.