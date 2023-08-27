News you can trust since 1882
Five-star Charlie Colley fails to save Flixton from loss at Woodhouse Grange 2nds

In the Yorkshire Premier League North Championship East, Folkton & Flixton CC 1sts travelled to table-toppers Woodhouse Grange 2nds and returned with a 19-run defeat.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 27th Aug 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read
Elliot Hatton impressed with bat and ball in Flixton;'s loss.Elliot Hatton impressed with bat and ball in Flixton;'s loss.
Woodhouse Grange 2nds skipper Steve Burdett won the toss and elected to bat first.

Grange opener Tom Stubley (31) and keeper Joseph Hall (29) made steady progress but Flixton kept them from breaking away, taking regular wickets.

Experienced captain Steve Burdett (33) held things together, backed up by solid efforts from Matthew Ainley (37) and Ben Burdett (37).

The Woodhouse total of 202 for 9 from their 50 overs still looked vulnerable.

The pick of the Folkton & Flixton bowlers was Charlie Colley who took five wickets for 50 off 12 overs with Zain Maqsood and Elliot Hatton chipping in with two wickets apiece for the away team.

The Folkton & Flixton reply began well enough with opener Will Hutchinson making 39 from 79 deliveries – including five fours – and Rich Malthouse adding 18, before the visiting team’s wickets started to fall.

Only number seven Connor Stephenson with 29, along with cameos from all-rounders Zain Maqsood (22) and Elliot Hatton (21) made any impression with the visitors eventually falling 19 runs short, all out in the 49th over. Matthew Ainley took 4 for 58 and Ted Baty 3 for 42 for Grange .

On Saturday Flixton are at Bridlington.

Send your match reports to the sports desk on [email protected]

