Opener Archie Graham smacked a superb ton for Seamer at Brompton on Saturday.

Dan Outhart’s excellent spell of 5-13 in nine overs helped Staxton race to a nine-wicket win at home to CPH Scarborough Beckett Cricket League Premier Division rivals Ebberston.

Andy Holtby took 2-18 and James Ward 2-31 as high-flying Staxton skittled Ebberston for only 68 in 18.3 overs, a total that was dominated by a brilliant 53 in 38 balls – including five sixes and four fours – by Alex Machen.

Kyle Outhart’s 46no steered Staxton to a winning 69-1 in 16.5 overs.

Christian Reddish’s magnificent 111 not out from just 61 balls steered Brompton to a brilliant five-wicket home win in a high-scoring contest against Seamer.

Chris Knight, pictured in bowling action, was the all-round star in Mulgrave's win.

Archie Graham’s brilliant 104 – including 18 fours - helped lay the foundations for Seamer’s 267-5. He was supported well by Anthony Jenkinson (61) in a superb opening stand of 157, Adam Morris launching an explosive 55 in just 30 balls, including five sixes and two fours.

Brooklyn Manyenba led the reply with 47, then Tom Pateman added 44 before Reddish took the fight to Seamer, bludgeoning 11 sixes and seven fours in his ferocious destruction of the visiting attack, Brompton reaching 272-5 with 3.5 overs to spare.

Mulgrave remain top after a five-wicket win at Staithes.

The hosts posted 198-9, S Pearson hitting 52 and Simon Bowes 45, while Chris Knight snapped up 4-39 and L Spenceley 3-49. Knight completed a top all-round show with a sparkling 74, allied to Nicholas Kent’s 68, the duo sharing a vital second-wicket stand of 134, as Mulgrave won with an over to spare.

A stunning spell of five wickets for nine runs in 7.5 overs from Liam Cousins steered Scalby to a six-wicket win at Wykeham.

Lachlan Cooke also took 3-9 in six overs as the hosts were all out for 91 runs in 32.5 overs, Liam Eyre hitting 22. Ben Luntley’s 31no seeing Scalby home.

Sewerby lifted their Division One promotion bid with a 55-run win at Flixton 2nds.

Harry Edwards took a superb 5-35 as the visitors were all out for 163, Shaun Acton hitting 31, Isaac Coates 30 and opener Alex Macdonald 29.

