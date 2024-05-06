Five-star Jonty Megginson steers SBL Premier Division title holders Ebberston to victory at Brompton

Mulgrave all-rounder Chris Knight too three wickets in their opening win of the season at Wykeham.

The hosts dismissed the title-holders for 127 in 42.4 overs, Dylan Nzvenga bagging 3-12 and James Bruce 3-28. Alex Machen (45) and Jon Mason (25) top-scored for Ebberston, who had looked well-placed at 72-3 and 111-5.

Megginson then ripped through the home batting order with his five-wicket haul as Brompton collapsed from 60-2 to 85 all out, Peer Lidsba chipping in with two wickets for just nine runs from 3.1 overs, Nzvenga capping a fine all-round day with a defiant 40 from just 43 balls, including one six and four fours.

Mulgrave had to work hard for a three-wicket win at home to newly-promoted Wykeham.

Chris Malthouse, pictured in batting action, shone with the ball for Scalby 2nds.

Skipper James Bryant (26) and Luke O’Brien (25) gave the hosts a solid start with an opening stand of 41, but after that wickets fell at regular intervals as Wykeham were dismissed for 110, number 11 bat Kasey Clegg the only other home batsman t make it to double figures with 10no.

Andrew Thompson took an impressive 4-19 and Chris Knight 3-19 for the visitors.

Nick Kent (31) and Knight (20) gave Mulgrave a good start, but they slipped from 63-2 to 87-7 as Evan Chapman and Ryan Souter took two wickets apiece, but eighth-wicket duo Andrew Thompson (13no) and Luke Spenceley (13no) saw the visitors to victory.

The Cayton v Scalby, Great Habton v Seamer & Irton and Staithes v Staxton games all fell victim to the wet weather.

In Division One, newly-promoted Scalby 2nds eased to a seven-wicket win at home to Ganton.

Skipper Chris Malthouse led by example for the hosts with 4-26, while Max Hesp and Tom Hendry snapped up two wickets apiece as Ganton slumped to 85 all out in 27.1 overs.

Opener Tim Piper (39no) and Craig Thordarson (34) starred as Scalby eased to a winning 88-3 in 20.4 overs.

Sherburn edged to a one-wicket success at home to Fylingdales.

Openers Rob Tucker (42) and Barry Heyes (36) shared a stand of 78, but lost 10 wickets for 27 runs as they were all out for 105 with Kev Lickes (4-25) and Jordon Wharton (3-0) on sparkling form.

In reply Sherburn collapsed to 34-5 as Nat Parker (4-12) and Harry Purves (3-12) took charge for Dales, only an excellent 55no from just 30 balls by Ben Simpson saw the hosts to victory with one wicket to spare, with last-man Wharton adding a crucial 7no.

Thornton Dale v Sewerby fell victim to the weather.

Josh Mainprize’s excellent 80no helped Bridlington 2nds to a 96-run home win against 10-man Settrington on Sunday.

Skipper Jordan Baker added 45, Chris Leeson 37 and Rich Lount 29 as Brid made 224-6.

Jamie Boynton’s 4-26 then helped the hosts take control as Settrington were dismissed for 128, despite skipper Ben Corner added 61no in 56 balls.

Pickering 3rds kept their nerve for a four-run win at home to Sherburn 2nds in Division Three on Sunday.

Bri Leckenby hit 53 for the Pikes, Keith Barber adding 49, Archie Lythe 43 and Harry Sollitt-Bevan 26 as they made 206-8, Kev Lickes bagging 4-46.

Morgan Elven’s superb spell of 4-17 put the hosts in charge, but Abin Roy’s 44 and Connor Miles’ 37 put Sherburn back in contention, though they ended agonisingly short on 202-9.

Pete Stentiford took 4-22 and Jack Harland 3-9 as Glaisdale won by seven wickets at Wykeham 2nds.

Brompton 2nds won by three wickets at home to Scalby 3rds in Division Four.