Flamborough CC

Jish Rewcroft and Farid Pardess took three wickets each as Boro were limited to 152-8, Luke Dixon top-scoring with 26.

Opener Joe Bayes then smashed 81 and veteran Ivan Kirk 38no as the hosts eased to a winning 153-2 in 32 overs.

Boro are still firm favourites to win the league as they are 28 points clear of Ravenscar, who are 24 clear of third-placed Grosmont.

Mulgrave CC 2nds

The latter’s promotion hopes were all-but dashed by a shock six-wicket loss at relegation-battling Wold Newton.

Stuart Knaggs’ brilliant 92 was the mainstay of the visitors’ 172-7, Adam Stubbs and James Knaggs bagging three wickets apiece.

Kaleb Grevett took 3-34 to keep Grosmont in the game but Karl Ridsdale (57no), Zac Moore (54) and James Knaggs (42) steered Newton to victory with 2.2 overs and six wickets to spare.

Goathland’s relegation worries deepened with a 57-run loss at Filey 2nds.

Scarborough Rugby Club conceded at relegated Flixton 3rds, while Muston conceded at Great Habton 2nds to boost their hopes of beating the drop.

Division One leaders Great Habton confirmed their promotion to the top flight with an eight-wicket home win against rivals Sherburn.

The visitors collapsed from 112-2 to 144 all out thanks to 5-19 from Stuart Watmore.

Rob Featherstone (55no) and Mark Aconley (47) fired Habton to a win that secured their promotion.

Sherburn did not lose much ground on second-placed Forge Valley though, as the latter were beaten by five wickets by visitors – and promotion rivals - Thornton Dale.

Valley were all out for 166, then Dale made it to a winning 172-5 in 34.5 overs.

Wykeham skipper James Bryant hammered an explosive 100no from 63 balls as his side strolled to a nine-wicket home win against relegated Thixendale.

Ian Spence took 4-42 and Liam Eyre 3-47 as Thixendale were all out for 149, before Bryant fired the hosts to victory.

Ebberston 2nds are on the brink of relegation after their dramatic one-wicket loss at home to fellow battlers Cloughton.

The hosts posted 170-8, then Cloughton scraped the win with 171-9 in 34.4 overs.

Sewerby took a step closer to safety after their 61-run home triumph against Fylingdales.

Steven Kitching struck 78 and Michael Artley 61 as the hosts racked up 253-6, Dan Artley and Alex Macdonald scoring 35 apiece.

Macdonald, Isaac Coates, Alex Shipley and Ash Porter took two wickets apiece as Dales slipped to 192 all out, Ryan Collinson hitting 32no.

Snainton’s Division Two promotion challenge was dented by a shock 49-run home defeat at the hands of Cayton 2nds.

Lee Pettitt’s excellent innings of 97 helped the visitors post an imposing 242-6, Joel Boyer adding a cracking 76 as the duo shared a brilliant 147-run fourth-wicket stand.

Openers Tom Poor (68) and Michael Kipling (54) put on 123 runs to give the hosts a strong start, but spinner Kieran Glave (3-39) saw the hosts fall well short on 193-5.

This loss means Snainton are locked on 190 points with second-placed Mulgrave 2nds, after the latter limped to a two-wicket victory at home to Wykeham 2nds.

Ben Duell bagged a brilliant 5-23 as Wykeham struggled to 131-9, brother Aidan Duell scooping 3-26, David Stockhill scoring 31, Chris Kirkham-Knowles 29 and Tyler Beck 29no.

George Shannon’s 3-21 then sent Mulgrave slumping to 65-8, but an undefeated ninth-wicket stand between Oliver Stabler (33no) and Charlie Mckernon (19no) steered the hosts to victory.

Scalby 2nds boosted their hopes of beating the drop with a nine-wicket home success against 10-man Nawton Grange.

Tony Geall bagged 3-27 as Grange were dismissed for 131, skipper Darren Smith hitting 38.

James Denton’s 38no then steered the home side to a winning 132-1 in 19.1 overs.

Settrington took another step closer to securing their Division Two status with a five-wicket home success against second-from-bottom Glaisdale.

The visitors slumped to 80 all out in 27.4 overs, Callum Morley the top bowler with 3-11.

Loanee Pat Philpott scored a crucial 25 in reply as Settrington made their way to a winning 84-5 in 17.4 overs, Jack Allanson taking three wickets.

Sherburn 2nds took over top spot in Division Four after their 57-run triumph at title rivals Malton & Old Malton 3rds, both sides having already wrapped up promotion.

Opener George Wilson’s brilliant knock of 78 helped the villagers post an impressive 222-7, Tom Pinder taking an impressive 5-39.

Dave Phillips (4-53) and Mike Holtby (3-39) helped reduce Malton to 82-8 before Pinder (55) and Gareth Driver (19no) shared a 10th-wicket stand of 64 before the hosts were finally all out for 165 in 31.5 overs.

Bridlington 3rds remain in the relegation zone after their 66-run loss at home to Pickering 3rds.

Keith Barber struck a cracking 84 and Alfie Messias 70no as Pikes posted 277-4.

Josh Harvey hit a brilliant 86no in reply as Brid made 211-7, Steve Lount adding 43.

Jon Crick’s 70no and 3-7 helped Scarborough 3rds to a 194-run win at Forge Valley 2nds.

Brompton 2nds conceded their game at home to Staxton 2nds.