Flamborough ease to home win against Division Three promotion rivals Grosmont

Jish Rewcroft was the all-round star for Ravenscar 2nds

Gareth Ludlam’s 55 was the leading light in Grosmont’s 97 all out, then Luke Dixon (48no) steered Boro home.

Ravenscar boosted their promotion hopes with a 115-run win at strugglers Great Habton 2nds.

Farid Pardess smacked 77, Adam Graham 67no, Shaun Bayes 28 and Will Warwick 26no as Ravenscar posted 229-4 in 36 overs.

Jon Stokoe then bagged 3-9 as Habton were all out for 114, Dan Walker hitting 29.

Scarborough Rugby Club won by three wickets at home to Goathland CC.

Simon Norris and Billy Kelly bagged three wickets apiece as Goathland were dismissed for 98, Aron Calvert hitting 27.

Liam Calvert’s 4-22 had the hosts in deep trouble 1t 49-7 until a fifty stand for the eighth wicket between George Elliott (25no) and Norris (16no) saw Rugby Club home.

John Nelson took two wickets for Ravenscar 2nds

Muston won by 61 runs at home to Wold Newton.

In Division Four, Paul Melling took a magnificent seven wickets as Scarborough 3rds eased to a 129-run victory at Brompton 2nds.

Opener Brad Milburn smacked 43 and Archie Hammond 69 in just 48 balls, including 12 fours as the visitors made 204-8 in their 35 overs, Luke Harper taking 3-41.

Paul Melling then snapped up a superb 7-15 as Brompton were dismissed for 75, Phil Holden top-scoring with 42.

Sherburn 2nds sprinted to a 10-wicket home win against Pickering 3rds.

Al Lickes took 3-3 and Ashley Oldroyd 3-27 as the Pikes collapsed to 61 all out.

George Wilson (30no) and Lee Jack (25no) steered second-placed Sherburn home.

Leaders Malton and Old Malton 3rds were awarded 22 points after visitors Forge Valley 2nds conceded.

Ravenscar 2nds all-rounder Jish Rewcroft was the star man as the hosts won by seven wickets in Division Five against a depleted Wykeham 3rds.

Rewcroft took 2-7 in nine overs and John Nelson 2-12 in nine overs as the visitors were restricted to 129-6, skipper Gary Owen carrying his bat for 74.

Rewcroft then smacked 10 fours in his unbeaten 62 in 51 balls as Ravenscar made their way to a winning 130-3 from only 28.2 overs, opener David Ford also chipping in with a useful 30 in 84 balls.

Nawton Grange 2nds boosted their promotion push with a four-wicket home win against Malton & Old Malton 4ths.

Skipper Scott Johnson top-scored with 58 as Malton posted 186-6.