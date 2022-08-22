Flamborough win league title

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flamborough CC

All-rounder Luke Dixon’s 64 not out helped leaders Flamborough race to an eight-wicket home win against Scarborough RUFC, a victory which helped them to secure the title.

Dixon’s knock also ensured that he passed the 1,000-run mark for the village club in all competitions this summer.

Dylan Daniels, who was one of three players on loan from Filey Cricket Club, was the star bowler for the home side with 5-27 in his nine overs as the Rugby Club were all out for just 72 runs in 33 overs, Rob Hazledine hitting a defiant 20 and Tom Harrison 17.

Flamborough skipper Marcos Brown-Garcia also took 2-10 in an accurate nine overs, while there was also a wicket apiece for Dixon, Jack Carradice-Clarkson and Matt Emmerson.

Dixon then dominated the reply as Boro knocked off the runs for the loss of two wickets from just 18 overs. another loanee from Filey, Ben Eblet, adding 9 no.t out

The champions will look to end their magnificent campaign with yet another win when they make the long trip to tackle Great Habton 2nds this Saturday.

Dixon said: ”We've had a great season. Every one of the players has contributed throughout, on a personal note getting over a 1,000 runs for Flamborough in all competitions is fantastic.

"But I couldn't do it without the other players backing me up.

“I'm really looking forward to next seasons challenges & continuing the journey with Boro.”

Skipper Brown-Garcia said: “I am delighted to have won the title, on the balance we have deserved it.

"One of the pleasing things is it has been a team effort.”

The village team went up the previous week despite losing to Ravenscar, who secured promotion as runners-up after a three-wicket win at home to rivals Grosmont.

Farid Purdess took 3-17 and Will Warwick 3-29 as the visitors were skittled for 60