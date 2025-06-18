Flixton and Wykeham setting the pace in AndyHire Scarborough Evening Cricket League top flight

Rob Middlewood struck a superb half-century for Flixton.

Flixton and Wykeham both won by seven wickets in their matches against Scalby and Cloughton respectively to remain joint-top of AndyHire Scarborough & District Evening Cricket League Division A.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rob Middlewood’s impressive 62 not out helped Flixton ease to a win at home to Scalby.

The visitors posted 125-5, Gregor Fraser hitting 38 and skipper Matty Jones 35.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An unbeaten fourth-wicket stand of 69 in 44 balls between Flixton opener Middlewood and Phil Dickens (37no) saw the hosts win with 128-3 from 12.3 overs.

Mike Mulryne steered Scarborough to victory on Tuesday night with the bat. Photo by Simon Dobson

Wykeham opener Malachi Harry carried on his fine form with an excellent undefeated 74 from 44 balls to cruise to victory at Cloughton.

Peer Lisdba and Harry Amstell took two wickets apiece as the hosts made 116-6, Ben Rowe top-scoring with a defiant 57.

Gary Jordan’s three wickets reduced Wykeham to 42-3, but Harry (74no, including 11 fours and a six) and Sam Owen (25no) shared an unbroken fourth-wicket stand of 75 to seal the win with 117-3 in just 9.2 overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A stunning five-wicket haul from Harrison Wood helped Seamer stroll to a 71-run triumph at home to Staxton.

The hosts’ top three of Archie Graham (49), Tom Greenwood (45) and Toby Jones (50) helped them post a huge 198-5 in 14 eight-ball overs, Adam Morris adding 27no in 14 balls and James Ward taking 3-55.

Wood then snapped up a brilliant 5-25 as Staxton crumbled from 108-4 to 127 all out, opener Brad Milburn left stranded on 51 not out in 40 balls after Ryan Hargreaves (25) had been his only real support.

Jones also chipped in with 2-14 and Caeleb Potter 2-37 for Seamer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Division B leaders Brompton kept up their perfect record with an eight-run success at promotion rivals Ebberston B.

Opener Brooklyn Manyemba carried his bat for 51no as the visitors posted 134, Jack Dyson adding 34 and Dylan Nzvenga 20, Stuart Watmore taking 2-36.

Dan Boyle then snapped up 3-41 while Dyson and Nzvenga capped top all-round nights with two wickets apiece as Ebberston ended up on 126-8, Jordan Allanby hitting 38 and Liam Lee 26 not out.

An excellent all-round bowling display helped Filey coast to a nine-wicket win at home to strugglers Forge Valley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leighton Bailey scooped 2-8, Harry Burton 2-9, Thomas Pinder 2-10 and Ben Robson 2-12 as Valley were skittled for just 56 in 13.1 overs, Sean Pinder (27no) and skipper David Brannan (23no) steering the hosts to a winning 58-1 in 6.7 overs.

Brothers Ben and Joe Norman sparkled with the ball as Snainton remained joint-second alongside Filey after a five-wicket success at second-from-bottom Sherburn.

Ben took a brilliant 4-18 and Joe an excellent 3-20 as the hosts stumbled to 79 all out, and despite two wickets apiece for Sherburn’s George Worthy and M Webster Snainton sealed victory thanks to Luke Smith’s 27 and Ben Norman’s 15no.

Scarborough eased their relegation worries with a five-wicket win at home to fellow strugglers Flixton B.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan Virr struck 50 as Flixton made 122-3, with support from Luca Ciocca-Marchant (35no) and Jack Stephenson (22no).

Daniel O’Conner hit 30, skipper Tom Bussey 28 and Taryn Moses 22 to give the hosts a strong start and they earned victory with 124-5 from 12.5 overs despite a fine spell of 3-31 from Taylor Plant, Mike Mulryne’s 19no in 11 balls steering Scarborough to victory.

Flamborough’s loss by 63 runs at Ravenscar left the rivals as two of five teams locked on seven points in the battle for promotion from Division C.

Robin Coulson smashed 53no, skipper Ryan Souter 49 and Ciaran Bartram 31 as the hosts racked up 169-4, Josh Harvey taking 3-46.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coulson capped a top all-round show with 2-28, veteran Gerald Smith scooping 2-21 and Nisarq Shah 2-7 as Boro ended on 106-9, Harvey’s 53no the shining light for the visitors.

Scarborough Rugby Club remain top of the table with 12 points out of a possible 12 after a 37-run win at home to Scarborough Hospital.

Seamer B are another side on seven points after their 27-run triumph at Scalby B, another of the teams on the seven-point mark, despite Jake Wadlow taking a stunning 5-21 for the hosts.

Dave Graham top-scored with 48 as Seamer posted 122-7 despite Wadlow’s heroics with the ball.

Scalby veteran Craig Jenkinson also struck 48 to give them a chance, but they limped to 95-7 as Gaz Walters’ 3-17 helped Seamer seal victory.

Muston stormed to a 93-run success at Snainton B.