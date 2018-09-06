Flixton appeal for help with Lord’s funding

Flixton Cricket Club are preparing for their dream date at Lord’s next week in The Cricketer Village Cup final against Hampshire side Liphook and Ripsley.

However, this dream occasion has turned slightly difficult with the sponsors of the competition not being as generous as they have previously.

Flixton official John Boddy said: “The competition is advertised as a day at Lord’s that you’re treated like an international, all sponsor paid, but we only got £500 towards the expenses, meaning that we need somewhere between £6,000 to £8,000 to cover the costs.

“We have had some extremely generous donations, and we will be thanking those appropriately, but we are still only just at halfway, if anyone else can come forward and help us that would be great.”

Expenses like buses and accommodation haven’t come cheap, the costs are inflated around the infamous old ground in London, but Boddy insists it will not put a dampener on what is sure to be a special occasion.

Flixton have been big supporters of the competition since its introduction in the 1970s, being one of the ever-present sides.

“The writing was on the wall from the regional finals really where we expected umpires to be provided, but in the end have had to consistently provide our own umpires, at further cost to the club,” added long-serving club manager and scorer Boddy.

“We have supported this competition since its inception and we are disappointed after the treatment that teams got previously.”

“But the most important thing is the occasion, we are proud of our achievements.

“It will be the biggest game we have ever had and we will be going to win make no mistake.”