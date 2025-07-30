Flixton beat Ganton to boost AndyHire Scarborough & District Evening Cricket League Division A title hopes

Harry Walmsley top-scored for Flixton in their win against Ganton. Photo by Simon Dobson

Flixton boosted their chances of winning the AndyHire Scarborough & District Evening Cricket League Division A title with a five-wicket victory at home to relegation-threatened Ganton.

Spinner Marley Ward claimed 4-32 and Jack Stephenson 3-30 as the visitors were dismissed for 114, Ed Lockwood hitting 29 and Freddie Bradley 27.

The hosts lost several early wickets before Harry Walmsley smashed 51 not out from 33 deliveries, including three sixes and five fours, Jack Walmsley chipping in with 25 in 20 balls to leave Ganton on the verge of relegation.

Flixton are now three points ahead of rivals Wykeham after the latter slumped to a 10-wicket loss at Seamer.

Archie Graham shone with bat for Seamer in their win on Tuesday night. Photo by Simon Dobson

Caeleb Potter was the star man for the home side as he bagged a brilliant 5-29 in his four eight-ball overs, as Wykeham rallied from 54-7 to post 116-9 thanks to number 7 bat Liam Eyre’s defiant 41 not out in 30 balls.

Archie Graham (63no in 51 balls) and fellow opener Tom Greenwood (50no in 39 deliveries) steered Seamer to a winning 119-0 in 11.1 overs.

Title-chasing Ebberston are locked on 23 points alongside Wykeham after hanging on for a dramatic two-run success at relegation battlers Staxton.

Opener Tom Coady struck a magnificent 74 out of a total of 111-9, with M Lock (18) the only other batsman to make double figures as Tom Ward snapped up a stunning 5-25.

Aaron Howard’s 38 gave Staxton a good start but top bowling from spinner Thomas Horsley (3-28) and Jim Boyes (2-17) helped peg the hosts back to 109-9.

Cloughton’s chances of beating the drop were boosted by their three-run triumph at home to Scalby.

Sean Exley top-scored with 45 as the hosts made 98-5, Jeremy Hansen and Gregor Fraser taking two wickets apiece.

Openers Kris Johnson (46) and Fraser (35) looked to be guiding Scalby to victory, but both fell late on in the run-chase and the visitors ended agonisingly short on 95-2.

Skipper Tom Fletcher-Varey was the all-round star as leaders Brompton secured their promotion to the top flight after a 42-run success at home to Flixton B, who are hovering just above the relegation zone.

Ben Jarvis hammered 63 from just 38 balls – including three sixes and six fours – and Fletcher-Varey 61 in 52 balls in an impressive opening stand of 119 for the hosts as they racked up an excellent 193-2, Christian Reddish blasting fives sixes and four fours in his rapid 56 from only 23 balls.

Brompton’s captain then scooped a brilliant 5-26 as Flixton reached 151-8, Harry Edwards smacking 40no in 15 balls – including four sixes and three fours – and Reuben Lacey 30no.

Sean Pinder and his son Harry were the stars as second-placed Filey also rubber-stamped their promotion back to Division A with an 87-run hammering of third-placed visitors Snainton.

Opener Sean smashed 78no and Harry 74no as Filey racked up 170-1, Leighton Bailey claiming 3-7 as Snainton slumped to 83 all out

Sherburn improved their chances of beating the drop with a 10-wicket win at Ebberston B.

Daley Wharton took 3-9 as Ebberston limped to 67-7, then openers Jack Pickard (40no) and Liam Scott (27no) eased Sherburn to victory.