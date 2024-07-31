Flixton beat Scalby to close in on AndyHire Scarborough Evening Cricket League Division A title

Harry Walmsley struck a vital 26no in Division A leaders Flixton's win at home to Scalby.

Flixton moved to within touching distance of winning the AndyHire Scarborough Evening Cricket League with a 22-run success at home to Scalby.

The hosts looked to be wobbling at 87-5, but an unbeaten sixth-wicket stand of 59 between Jake Hatton (38no) and Harry Walmsley (26no) helped them to 146-5, skipper Marley Ward hitting 26 earlier.

Aayat Khanna struck 35 and Lachlan Cooke 25 to keep Scalby in the game, but two wickets apiece from Calum and Elliot Hatton, and Charlie Colley, reduced them to 124-9 from 89-2.

Seamer’s title hopes were all but ended by a five-wicket loss at home to Staxton.

Dylan Bolton and Andy Holtby took two wickets apiece as Seamer posted 124-7, Rory Skelton hitting 26.

The battle for promotion as Division B runners-up looks set to go down to the wire, with second-placed Ganton and third-placed Cloughton both winning to remain on 16 points apiece with two games left to play.

Ganton had to work hard for a three-wicket success at home to relegation battlers Sherburn.

George Wilson top-scored for the visitors with 31no as they posted 101-6, Ed Bradley taking 2-12.

Patrick Philpot’s 32 gave Ganton a boost in their run-chase, Philip Elliott’s 20no steering them home with only two balls to spare despite two wickets apiece from George Worthy, David Phillips and Jamie Thomson.

Cloughton won by 31 runs at home to Cayton to keep up with Ganton.

Champions Wykeham cruised to a 71-run success at basement club Ebberston B.

Charlie Revis smashed 46 as the visitors made 123-8, Joe Dunnett the star Ebberston bowler with 3-33.

Youngster Harry Amstell then snapped up a superb 4-13 as Ebberston then slumped to 52 all out, fellow junior Evan Chapman taking 2-26.

Flixton B maintained their outside chances of promotion with a 19-run triumph at second-from-bottom Snainton.

Dan Virr led the way for the visitors with an excellent 66, supported well by Olly Stabler (28) and Aaron Virr (25) in their 143-4.

Veteran Carl Wilson top-scored with 40 for Snainton, and there was 24 apiece from skipper Luke Smith and Michael Kipling but they could only reach 124-5.

Division C leaders Filey’s four-wicket loss at Scarborough Hospital has blown the title – and promotion race – wide open with second-placed Forge Valley winning by 113 runs at Ravenscar and third-placed Seamer B earning a tie with Scalby B.

The leaders posted 131-8, then the hospital team won with 135-6 with 13 balls remaining.

Charlie Baldwin smacked a stunning 81no in 51 balls as Forge Valley racked up 162-4 at Ravenscar, hitting three sixes and four fours, with support from Max Baldwin (27) and skipper Steve Boyes (25), seasoned campaigner Antony White taking 3-31.

Ravenscar then limped to 49-6 in reply from their 14 eight-ball overs.