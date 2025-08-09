Flixton boost YPLN Premier Division 2 survival hopes with victory at home to Bridlington
Flixton captain Will Hutchinson won the toss, chose to bat and hit a solid 40 opening.
Ed Hopper with 38, Cameron Anderson (22) and Finlay Ward (24) took the score to 173 for 9 from 50 overs.
Former Flixton all-rounder Calum Hatton returned excellent figures of 6 for 35 from his 13 overs.
Bridlington struggled in response, only opener Freddie Gunning (27) and former Flixton captain Will Norman (30) making an impression.
Richard Malthouse took a highly impressive 4 for 18 from 7 overs, backed up by Harry Walmsley 3 for 36 and Connor Stephenson 3 for 54 as Bridlington finished all out on 149 in 34 overs.
Next Saturday Flixton are away at relegation rivals Londesborough Park.
Scarborough slumped to a 143-run Championship East loss at Goole Town.
Ben Squires bowled well to take 5-52 despite Goole racking up 278-9 thanks to Ben Shelton’s spectacular 135, Kieran Rutter taking 3-48.
In reply, skipper David Snowball struck 32 but the visitors struggled to get going and were eventually dismissed for 135 in 34.4 overs, Ben Lamb scooping 4-13.
