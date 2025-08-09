Flixton boost YPLN Premier Division 2 survival hopes with victory at home to Bridlington

Connor Stephenson took three wickets as Flixton earned a crucial win against Bridlington. Photo by Charlie Hopper

In the Yorkshire Premier League North Premier Division 2 Flixton made it two wins in two, beating visiting Bridlington by 24 runs.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flixton captain Will Hutchinson won the toss, chose to bat and hit a solid 40 opening.

Ed Hopper with 38, Cameron Anderson (22) and Finlay Ward (24) took the score to 173 for 9 from 50 overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Flixton all-rounder Calum Hatton returned excellent figures of 6 for 35 from his 13 overs.

Cam Anderson struck a vital 22 down the order for Flixton against Brid. Photo by Charlie Hopper

Bridlington struggled in response, only opener Freddie Gunning (27) and former Flixton captain Will Norman (30) making an impression.

Richard Malthouse took a highly impressive 4 for 18 from 7 overs, backed up by Harry Walmsley 3 for 36 and Connor Stephenson 3 for 54 as Bridlington finished all out on 149 in 34 overs.

Next Saturday Flixton are away at relegation rivals Londesborough Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scarborough slumped to a 143-run Championship East loss at Goole Town.

Ben Squires bowled well to take 5-52 despite Goole racking up 278-9 thanks to Ben Shelton’s spectacular 135, Kieran Rutter taking 3-48.

In reply, skipper David Snowball struck 32 but the visitors struggled to get going and were eventually dismissed for 135 in 34.4 overs, Ben Lamb scooping 4-13.