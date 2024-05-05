Flixton carry on winning

​In the Yorkshire Premier League North Championship East, Flixton made it two wins out of two with a 44-run home win against Sutton on Hull on Saturday.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 5th May 2024, 10:00 BST
Elliot Hatton was on top form with bat and ball as Flixton carried on their winning form
Elliot Hatton was on top form with bat and ball as Flixton carried on their winning form

Sutton won the toss, chose to bowl first and would have been disappointed at the number of chances spurned.

Elliot Hatton continued his form from last week with an imposing 84, backed up by brothers Calum (31no), Jake (22) and Marley Ward (20no).

Reece Clarkson took 3-53, with Sam Graham and Phil Daniels taking two wickets apiece.

Elliot Hatton was on top form as Flixton carried on their winning form
Elliot Hatton was on top form as Flixton carried on their winning form

The Flixton innings finished on 225-7 after their allocated 50 overs.

In reply, Ben Graham hit a positive 49 but the visitors lost momentum following his departure.

Phil Daniels (25no) and Finnley Smithson (26no) showed resistance but never looked likely to pass the Flixton total, finishing on 181-8.

Elliot Hatton capped another fine all round display with 5-22 from 13 overs, brother Calum taking two.

Next Saturday Flixton are away at Goole.

