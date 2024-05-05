Elliot Hatton was on top form with bat and ball as Flixton carried on their winning form

Sutton won the toss, chose to bowl first and would have been disappointed at the number of chances spurned.

Elliot Hatton continued his form from last week with an imposing 84, backed up by brothers Calum (31no), Jake (22) and Marley Ward (20no).

Reece Clarkson took 3-53, with Sam Graham and Phil Daniels taking two wickets apiece.

The Flixton innings finished on 225-7 after their allocated 50 overs.

In reply, Ben Graham hit a positive 49 but the visitors lost momentum following his departure.

Phil Daniels (25no) and Finnley Smithson (26no) showed resistance but never looked likely to pass the Flixton total, finishing on 181-8.

Elliot Hatton capped another fine all round display with 5-22 from 13 overs, brother Calum taking two.