Rob Middlewood struck a defiant 57 in Flixton's National Village Cup loss at home to Killinghall. Photo by Charlie Hopper

Flixton lost their National Village Cup North Yorkshire (North) Group 3 home second round tie against Nidderdale League side Killinghall by four wickets.

Flixton captain Will Hutchinson won the toss and chose to bat first.

Rob Middlewood (57) led the way, backed up by Charlie Colley (31), Hutchinson (29) and Ed Hopper (28) but far too many fell cheaply and the innings faltered to 178 all out in 38.1 overs.

Pick of the Killinghall bowlers were Luke Haidar 3-29 and Scott Copley 3-36.

Cam Anderson in action for Flixton in the National Village Cup loss at home to Killinghall. Photo by Charlie Hopper

Killinghall in reply looked measured and in control with Josh Mcdonald (53) and Haidar (34) easing past the home total, finishing on 180-6 in 34 overs.

Ebberston slumped to a nine-wicket loss at South Holderness.

Joe Dunnett hit 31, Reece Milner 29, skipper Jordan Welford 27 and Mike Horsley 22 as the visitors were dismissed for 152.

South Holderness raced to a winning 153-1 in just 31.3 overs.

Staithes conceded their home game against Woodhouse Grange 2nds.