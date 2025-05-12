Flixton CC and Ebberston CC suffer National Village Cup second-round defeats
Flixton captain Will Hutchinson won the toss and chose to bat first.
Rob Middlewood (57) led the way, backed up by Charlie Colley (31), Hutchinson (29) and Ed Hopper (28) but far too many fell cheaply and the innings faltered to 178 all out in 38.1 overs.
Pick of the Killinghall bowlers were Luke Haidar 3-29 and Scott Copley 3-36.
Killinghall in reply looked measured and in control with Josh Mcdonald (53) and Haidar (34) easing past the home total, finishing on 180-6 in 34 overs.
Ebberston slumped to a nine-wicket loss at South Holderness.
Joe Dunnett hit 31, Reece Milner 29, skipper Jordan Welford 27 and Mike Horsley 22 as the visitors were dismissed for 152.
South Holderness raced to a winning 153-1 in just 31.3 overs.
Staithes conceded their home game against Woodhouse Grange 2nds.