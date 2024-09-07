Flixton CC ease past Brandesburton to set up title decider on final day with Beverley

Flixton won against Brandesburton to set up a title decider on Saturday September 14.

In the Yorkshire Premier League North Championship East, Flixton CC beat Brandesburton, on a soggy Saturday afternoon, by seven wickets to remain in top position.

​This home success sets up a winner takes all match with Flixton’s nearest rivals Beverley Town at Norwood Park on Saturday September 14, with second-placed Town coasting to a 152-run success against Driffield Town 2nds on Saturday afternoon, writes John Boddy.

In a game reduced to 32 overs each, Flixton captain Will Hutchinson had little hesitation in choosing to bowl first against Brandesburton, having won the toss.

Brandesburton opener Jatin Khurana (29) held the innings together but too many wickets fell in quick succession, the first two wickets falling with just two runs on the scoreboard.

All-rounder Elliot Hatton in action for Flixton CC. Photo by Simon Dobson

With the score at 60 for 6 in the 15th over, Sam Lakin (22) and James Dunning (23 not out) took the final Brandesburton score to 119 for 7.

For Flixton, Mukul Mahesh and Elliot Hatton took two wickets apiece, with Connor Stephenson, Harry Edwards and Calum Hatton also snapping up a wicket each.

In reply, Flixton openers Marley Ward (42 in 62 balls, including five fours and a six) and Jake Hatton (39 from 27 balls, including two sixes and four fours) put on 81 for the first wicket before Elliot Hatton (26no) capped a great all-round individual performance to guide the hosts safely home.

The Flixton innings finished on 124 for 3 in 17.5 overs, the leaders coasting to victory.