Will Hutchinson was on top form for Flixton. Picture by Will Palmer.

Following the heavy rain the previous night, Flixton chose to bowl having won the toss.

Captain Ashley McKinley (76) and brother Connor (74) scored at a decent rate, backed up by Curtis McElwee (38 in just 24 balls including two sixes and four fours) and Bob Eldon-Smith (28no).

Ashley smashed five sixes and five fours in his 86-ball innings, while Connor played a more patient knock from 109 deliveries which included one six and eight fours.

Patrington's first innings score of 277 for 8 off their allocated 50 overs looked imposing.

Elliot Hatton and Charlie Colley collected a couple of wickets apiece for the home team.

The Flixton reply began impressively with openers Will Hutchinson (74 from 95 balls) and Richard Malthouse (71 in 98 deliveries) putting on 158 for the first wicket.

James Clark added a fine 34 as overs and wickets started to run out.

Captain Harry Walmsley (35no from 26 deliveries) was at the crease requiring nine to win off the final two balls of the match, hitting a six and scrambling home for two to tie the game.