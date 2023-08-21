News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
Sainsbury’s recall for breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels

Flixton CC fight back to earn home tie against Patrington CC

Folkton & Flixton Cricket Club 1sts secured a thrilling tie in a high-scoring Yorkshire Premier League North Championship East encounter on the road at Patrington CC on Saturday.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 21st Aug 2023, 09:58 BST- 1 min read
Will Hutchinson was on top form for Flixton. Picture by Will Palmer.Will Hutchinson was on top form for Flixton. Picture by Will Palmer.
Will Hutchinson was on top form for Flixton. Picture by Will Palmer.

Following the heavy rain the previous night, Flixton chose to bowl having won the toss.

Captain Ashley McKinley (76) and brother Connor (74) scored at a decent rate, backed up by Curtis McElwee (38 in just 24 balls including two sixes and four fours) and Bob Eldon-Smith (28no).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ashley smashed five sixes and five fours in his 86-ball innings, while Connor played a more patient knock from 109 deliveries which included one six and eight fours.

Patrington's first innings score of 277 for 8 off their allocated 50 overs looked imposing.

Most Popular

Elliot Hatton and Charlie Colley collected a couple of wickets apiece for the home team.

The Flixton reply began impressively with openers Will Hutchinson (74 from 95 balls) and Richard Malthouse (71 in 98 deliveries) putting on 158 for the first wicket.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

James Clark added a fine 34 as overs and wickets started to run out.

Captain Harry Walmsley (35no from 26 deliveries) was at the crease requiring nine to win off the final two balls of the match, hitting a six and scrambling home for two to tie the game.

This coming Saturday Folkton & Flixton are on the road at Woodhouse Grange 2nds, and on Bank Holiday Monday they will be playing at home against Goole Town CC.

Related topics:ConnorFlixtonPatrington