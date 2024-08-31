​Flixton CC secure win at Bridlington to regain top spot in YPLN Championship East

​Flixton CC secured a win at Bridlington to regain top spot in YPLN Championship East

​Flixton snapped up top spot in the Yorkshire Premier League North Championship East table with a six-wicket on the road at Bridlington on Saturday.

The former leaders Beverley Town slipped to a shock three-wicket defeat on the road at Patrington, allowing Flixton to regain pole position with a four-point advantage with just two league matches left to play this season.

Bridlington captain Russ Robinson won the toss at Dukes Park on Saturday, and chose to bat first as opening batter Jordan Baker showed the way with a superb 106 off 128 balls, hitting 18 fours in the process.

Sam Tennant then continued with 68, including six sixes, from just 57 deliveries, along with 27 from former Flixton captain Will Norman.

Elliot Hatton hit a superb ton in Flixton's win.

The innings finished on a healthy 261 for 5 off their 50 overs.

Ed Hopper took three wickets for 55 for the away team.

The Flixton reply began badly with Richard Malthouse run out without facing a ball but the situation improved significantly with Will Hutchinson (84) and Elliot Hatton (110) putting on 164 for the third wicket partnership, the latter smacking 11 fours and four sixes in his 88-ball innings.

Hutchinson played a more patient knock with 10 fours in his 114-ball stay at the crease.

Jake Hatton (27no) and younger brother Calum (13no) saw the visitors home, the innings finishing on 263 for 4 in 44.5 overs to boost their title hopes.

Next Saturday Flixton face Brandesburton at home