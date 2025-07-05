Flixton edged out by visitors Fairburn and Scarborough thrashed at home by Brandesburton

Connor Stephenson took 3-46 as Flixton lost by 14 runs at home to Fairburn. Photo by Simon Dobson

In the Yorkshire Premier League North Premier Division 2 Flixton CC suffered a 14-run loss at home to Fairburn.

Flixton won the toss, chose to bowl first and removed both Fairburn openers with only four runs on the board.

James Clegg (72), Jake Abdy (30) and Rahatul Javed (62) moved the innings along before Will Rich added a late order 38no, the innings finishing on 239 for 8 off their 50 overs.

Richard Malthouse, with 3 for 33, and Connor Stephenson, 3 for 46, were the pick of the Flixton bowlers.

Hayden Williamson took 4-50 for Scarborough in the home defeat by Brandesburton. Photo by Simon Dobson

In reply, Malthouse opened with 22 before Ombesa Matsha (62) and Ed Hopper (47) put on 89 for the third wicket.

Wickets then fell before Harry Walmsley (34no) took the innings to 225 for 8 off 50 overs.

Simon Jewitt, with 4 for 35, stemmed the home resistance.

Next week Flixton are away at Stamford Bridge.

Scarborough slumped to a 134-run loss at home to title-chasers Brandesburton in Championship East.

Hayden Williamson was the star bowler for the hosts with 4-50 as visitors Brandesburton racked up an impressive 282-8 from their 50 overs, Archie Hammond also snapping up a couple of wickets and Jatin Khurana smacking a stunning 121, Harrison Ryan 48 and Sam Lakin 56no.

In reply, opener Taryn Moses’ 51 was the only innings of note as the hosts slumped to 148 all out in 40.1 overs.